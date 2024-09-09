The Florida football team has a couple good options at quarterback this year as they have returner Graham Mertz and five-star freshman DJ Lagway. In week one against Miami, Mertz got the start, but he went down with an injury. Lagway came in to finish the game, and then he got the start in week two as Mertz was in concussion protocol. However, Mertz is going to return, and the Gators have to figure out a plan for their QB situation.

On Saturday, Florida hosted Samford for DJ Lagway's first start, and the true freshman put on a show. He went 18-25 through the air for 456 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Lagway absolutely shattered the Florida record for most passing yards by a freshman in a game as the previous number was 268.

So, what will the Florida football team do going forward when Graham Mertz is healthy? Head coach Billy Napier addressed that question, and he plans to play both guys.

“Our intention the entire time has been to play DJ in every game,” Billy Napier said, according to an article from On3. “Obviously, he gets a little bit more experienced each week. And certainly, for him to have the opportunity to be the starter, prepare with the ones and then go play, and the way he did that, the poise, the composure. I just think it shows that he’s ready to do what we intend to do with him going forward.”

This is a good problem to have if you're Florida. You have an experienced guy that has done this before, but then you have a star in the making that is too good to be on the bench. Their situation could be a lot worse, but Napier and his staff have to make sure that they handle it correctly to give the Gators the best chance to win.

“It’s a blessing to have two really good quarterbacks and certainly one with a ton of experience and one without,” Napier continued. “But there’s no doubt both of these guys will make us harder to defend. We intend to use both of them.”

Should DJ Lagway be the guy going forward

Going with both guys is an interesting strategy from the Florida football staff. It is one that doesn't get used often, and there is a reason for that. A lot of people think that DJ Lagway gives the Gators the best chance to win, and that is the most important thing.

“Texas A&M is a 3.5-point favorite at Florida,” On3's Andy Staples said on Monday. “Ari you and I did a video Sunday night, just begging Billy Napier to start DJ Lagway… He’s a very good quarterback, like he’s accurate, he can throw the ball downfield with the flick of his wrist, and he can hit people in stride. (Graham Mertz) doesn’t give Billy Napier a chance to save his job, (DJ Lagway) does give Billy Napier a chance to save his job.”

Billy Napier is 100% on the hot seat, and he does indeed have to do what is going to help him save his job. With the schedule that the Gators have, they have an uphill climb ahead of them in terms of having a season that brings Napier back next season. Florida needs to win, and Napier thinks that playing both QBs is the recipe for success right now.

Florida has a big one this weekend as they will be hosting Texas A&M. The Gators and Aggies will kickoff from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville at 3:30 ET on Saturday, and the game will be airing on ABC. Texas A&M is currently favored by four points.