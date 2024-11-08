Florida football (4-4) is actually mired in less uncertainty than many fans anticipated heading into a Week 11 meeting with No. 5 Texas. Athletic director Scott Stricklin is reasserting his loyalty to head coach Billy Napier despite two consecutive seasons of stagnancy. The program is more concerned about the short-term questions facing the health of their quarterback and hopeful savior, DJ Lagway, whose status remains up in the air.

The five-star recruit exited last weekend's home game versus Georgia with a hamstring injury and is listed as a game-time decision for the Gators' showdown in Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

Can DJ Lagway give Florida football fans more to smile about in 2024?

Since Florida is standing behind Napier, wins and losses may not carry much significance over the final month of the regular season. The main focus is presumably on Lagway's development. The freshman, who ranked seventh overall in the 2024 recruiting class, per 247 Sports, could use as many reps as possible before year's end. Through eight games, he has thrown for 1,071 passing yards and six touchdowns while posting a 60.9 completion percentage.

Lagway has the big arm to give Texas a bit of a hard time. Moreover, Florida should be inclined to let him take chances on the road if he is cleared to play. The Gators are expected to lose their last three SEC games in 2024, so they might as well let their young talent sling the football. Billy Napier might still feel a little heat on his seat, though, so perhaps a more conservative approach should be expected.

Florida pushed Georgia to the limit in Week 10 before falling behind at the end of the game. It is looking to instill the same fear in Texas this Saturday. DJ Lagway would love to be leading that long-shot mission.