Florida football quarterback Graham Mertz played his heart out against Tennessee, but couldn't quite get a win for the team. Now, the play caller is dealing with a larger issue. Mertz will undergo an MRI and image testing after suffering a left leg injury in the contest, per On3. Mertz had to be replaced in the game after getting hurt.

Mertz's status for the rest of the season is up in the air. This is just devastating news to Florida, who is already suffering through a disappointing season. The Gators lost a heartbreaker to Tennessee on Saturday, 23-17 in overtime.

Mertz had a terrific game, throwing for 125 yards and a touchdown. The Gators are now 3-3 on the season, and things look to be heading in the wrong direction for the Florida football program.

Florida is searching for answers

Florida must now find an answer on offense this season, to keep the campaign afloat. The team is already facing pressure to win, as head coach Billy Napier is on the hot seat. Mertz did everything he could to win, and it is even more admirable that he was playing hurt in the game.

“Obviously Graham played phenomenal in the game,” Florida head coach Napier said after the loss. “I thought he was lights out. Really prepared well and came to play. He does have an injury, a lower-body injury. Obviously, we’ll give you some updates on that when we get to next week. It was significant enough that he couldn’t complete the game.”

It remains to be seen who will start in Mertz's place, if he isn't ready to go. One answer is DJ Lagway, who came in to replace Mertz. The young gun Lagway is highly touted, and played well for the team earlier this season against Samford. In that game, he threw for more than 450 passing yards. Lagway was able to force overtime in the Tennessee contest, throwing a touchdown with less than a minute to go in regulation.

Lagway finished the contest with 98 passing yards, to go with a touchdown and interception. Florida football finished the contest with more yards, first downs and won the time of possession battle, but couldn't get the pieces to come together against a ranked Tennessee team that avoided back-to-back losses.

Florida next plays Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats are 3-3 on the year.