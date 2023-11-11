Florida faces LSU. Our college football odds series includes our Florida LSU prediction, odds, and pick for Week 11.

The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are both winding down their seasons. Neither team reached its goals this year. Neither coaching staff did a particularly good job with the material it had. Neither team will go to a prestigious bowl game. Neither team will be in the SEC Championship Game. This is not what either fan base expects, and significant improvements will be demanded in Gainesville and Baton Rouge in 2024.

Yet, for all the ways in which these teams are in a similar pit of misery, they still exist on two very different levels of strength and potency. LSU's season is a failure, but the Tigers might still win nine games thanks to quarterback Jayden Daniels, the best quarterback in the SEC for 2023. The Tigers are still a tough team to play against, and if they play a bowl game, they will be a tough team to beat. They might be able to go 10-3. That's not terrible, but this team entered September with national championship aspirations. It's a failure, but placed within a specific context, it's not a rock-bottom situation.

Florida is much closer to rock bottom. Second-year coach Billy Napier hasn't been able to turn the corner with the Gators. In fairness, losing quarterback Anthony Richardson to the NFL really hurt. However, at an SEC football school with Florida's access to talent, loading up in the transfer portal should be expected. Florida and Napier didn't make nearly enough good acquisitions. The talent still isn't there. It's a real sore spot with the Florida fan base. The Gators kicked out previous coach Dan Mullen because, even though he was a brilliant play-caller and game-planner, he didn't recruit nearly well enough. Napier was supposed to be an elite recruiter. He has pulled in a strong 2024 class, but that doesn't help him in 2023. Two straight years of football futility are not what Florida fans hoped for with Napier. He will get to coach next year's team, but he will be on the hot seat when next September arrives. It's not rock bottom, but it's getting there, and Napier knows that this year's team might not make a bowl game, given how tough the schedule is down the stretch.

Here are the Florida-LSU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida-LSU Odds

Florida Gators: +14.5 (-105)

LSU Tigers: -14.5 (-115)

Over: 66.5 (-108)

Under: 66.5 (-112)

How To Watch Florida vs LSU

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Florida Could Cover the Spread

The LSU cornerbacks are awful. You saw the Alabama game, in which the Crimson Tide were able to do what they wanted with the LSU defense, particularly the secondary. LSU has one of the worst defenses in the country. The Tigers failed horribly in fielding a defensive roster which can shut down big plays and get off the field on third down. Alabama's passing game was a mess under quarterback Jaylen Milroe for much of the season, but against LSU, Bama's offense looked like a well-oiled machine. Florida can and will score plenty of points against this hemorrhaging LSU defense, certainly enough to cover a two-touchdown spread. LSU could win 49-35 and Florida would cover.

Why LSU Could Cover the Spread

The Florida Gators lost at home to an Arkansas team which had been absolutely brutal over the past several weeks. That game against Arkansas should have been a get-right game for the Gators, but instead, it was a go-wrong game. Florida allowed two touchdowns in the first three and a half minutes and fought an uphill battle all game long. If Arkansas could score against Florida with one of the most underperforming offenses in the SEC (it scored just three points at home in a loss to Mississippi State earlier this season), imagine what Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers are going to do to the Gators' defense. LSU will score at least 40, possibly 50, in this game.

Final Florida-LSU Prediction & Pick

The spread play is not worth trying here, but the over is. LSU's defense is horrible and its offense is electric. LSU-Alabama went over 66.5 points. Florida-Arkansas went over 66.5 points. This game will go over 66.5 points.

Final Florida-LSU Prediction & Pick: Over 66.5