In the very near future, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party may not be taking place in Jacksonville, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

In the last 90 years, all but two of the meetings between the Georgia football team and their SEC East rival, the Florida Gators, have taken place in Jacksonville, Florida. The two year gap in 1994 and 1995 coincided with the construction of a new stadium for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their inaugural season in the NFL. The game was instead played on the campuses of Florida and Georgia in Gainesville and Athens respectively. Now, as the Jaguars plan for further renovations to EverBank Stadium beginning in 2026, the Gators and Bulldogs are once again in a pickle.

The good news here is many other cities would likely love to host an Outdoor Cocktail Party so large, and that's the current plan, since school administrators, always eager to make that next buck, have their sights set on lucrative neutral-site opportunities. “Administrators are focused on letting cities with NFL-ready stadiums bid on the game, according to two people familiar with the planning. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the process hasn't been formalized or finalized.” The story on ESPN.com goes on to say that, “the schools can make more money playing the game at neutral-site venues like EverBank.” So where would the annual game between the Georgia football team and the Florida Gators take place?

“In 2026, with Georgia scheduled to be the home team, the game likely would land at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with a 50-50 ticket split as usual. The following year, with Florida as the home team, it could end up at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa or Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.”

As is always the case when it comes to college sports, money will end up dictating what happens here. Whatever cities bids the highest will get the game, whether it be in the Southeastern United States or Buffalo, New York that matter. I mean, seriously, with the conference realignment running rampant already, why not just let Georgia and Florida play in Los Angeles if Stan Kroenke ends up being the highest bidder?

You think that's a joke, but it's business. And even one of the most bitter, longest-running rivalries in college sports is still just business for the people in charge.