Jalen Kitna is hoping to continue his college career outside of Gainesville. The former Florida Gators quarterback has made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal days after his five child pornography charges were dropped via a plea deal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.

While Jalen Kitna is no longer charged with any child pornography case, he still got charged for two counts of disorderly conduct which carries six months of probation each. He will also not be registered as a sex offender. The former Florida football signal-caller did not get fined either for those counts.

It will be interesting to see where Jalen Kitna will land next. The son of former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna, Jalen Kitna spent two seasons with Florida football, beginning in 2021. In his final season with the team, Kitna played in only four games in 2022 and amassed 181 passing yards and a touchdown on 10-of-14 completions.

Kitna was arrested in November 2022 on charges of child pornography but was later released on an $80,000 bond the following month. He allegedly shared images on Discord which he claimed did not realize was illegal to do at the time.

“I want to start off by apologizing to my family, my friends and those that care about me,” Kitna said in a statement during the plea deal (via Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentiel). “Their support through this whole ordeal has meant a lot to me. The hardest thing about this whole process has been seeing how it’s affected them.”

A three-star prospect out of Burleson, Texas, the 20-year-old Kitna got offers from the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Boston College Eagles, Colorado Buffaloes, Oregon State Beavers, Arizona Wildcats, and Yale Bulldogs before accepting the offer of Florida football.