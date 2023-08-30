It's finally here—college football is back. And to begin the season—excluding Week 0 matchups—on Thursday night, we'll get a much-anticipated rematch from one of last year's best games that opened the season. The Utah Utes football team had to make their long flight down to Gainesville last season, playing in the dreaded Swamp. The effects of an electric SEC atmosphere seemed apparent after Utes' quarterback Cameron Rising threw a late pick in the endzone to end the game, giving the Florida Gators football team a 29-26 victory. This year, the Gators make the long trek to Salt Lake City. Can the Gators beat the Utes again? Let's make some bold predictions for this Week 1 matchup.

4. Graham Mertz throws for under 250 yards

Graham Mertz, coming from Wisconsin, will look to fulfill a role much like he had with the Badgers—playing the part of a game manager type of quarterback. Mertz was more than serviceable while at Wisconsin, but he was certainly nothing to brag about. Billy Napier is trying to replace one of the top picks in this year's NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson, who was a big part of this game last year. Even with Richardson having his own issues last season, Mertz isn't exactly a great replacement.

Mertz will be going up against a Utes' defense that allowed just over 236 yards a game against opposing offenses, per Team Rankings. Meanwhile, Mertz only has one game over 250 yards in his entire career. Expect much of the same from him on Thursday night.

3. Improved Gators defense keeps Cameron Rising under 40 yards rushing

The big question mark entering this game is whether Cameron Rising would be able to play after he tore his ACL in last year's Rose Bowl game. As of now, Rising is listed to start and hopes to avenge his game-ending redzone interception in this game from last season. But there's still a lot of uncertainty about how healthy Rising really is. With only about eight months post-operation, Utah and head coach Kyle Whittingham could be pushing Rising's limits. The Gators will have to hope that new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, along with some transfer portal help, will be able to contain Rising, who rushed for 91 yards against the Gators in last year's game.

2. Rice-Eccles Stadium will prove to be a challenging environment for Florida football

No one probably talks about it enough, but Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, the home of the Utah Utes football team, is one of the more challenging places to play in the country. Back in 2021, it was ranked as one of the top 30 loudest college football stadiums in the country. Add in a highly enthusiastic student section coupled with the fact that it is situated 4,600 feet above sea level, and this can make it challenging for a team from the Southeast. Utah also hasn't lost their last 12 games at home. The last time they lost was to USC on November 21 in 2020, the pandemic-shortened season. This is not going to be easy for the Gators.

1. Florida loses to Utah

I'm going against my bold predictions piece for Florida football when I said they would beat Utah. I no longer feel comfortable making that prediction. However, I did say that if Rising played, that could change everything. The closer this game gets, the more it seems like a Utes win. Again, Rising's impact on this is significant. But overall, Utah football has stability, good coaching, and talent close enough to the Gators that they can beat them. Being at home is also a big deal for the Utes, where they hardly ever lose. Utah gets their revenge on Thursday night.