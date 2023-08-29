On the heels of the massively popular Florida football documentary, ‘UNTOLD: Swamp Kings,‘ Gator fans and those intrigued by the team will get to see Florida football in action for the first time in the 2023 college football season.

Florida is actually underdogs, as they kick-off their season against number No. 14 ranked Utah. Here is all of the information you need to know regarding how to watch the Florida-Utah matchup.

When and where?

The Gators leave the swamp and hit the road to play the away game against Utah. Kick-off is at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 31. Utah's stadium is the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

How to watch?

The game will be on TV on ESPN. The matchup can also be streamed on Fubo.

Florida vs. Utah storylines

Utah is a 6.5 point favorite in their upcoming contest against Florida, via FanDuel Sportsbook. College football can always go any way, and this matchup features two of the nation's premier programs. Florida vs. Utah is the biggest matchup on the first day of Week One.

All of the college football community has been raving about the Florida football documentary, ‘UNTOLD: Swamp Kings.' While the 2023 edition of the Gators has no ties to the 2005-2009 teams that were featured in the documentary, the program would like to emulate the on-field success that Florida had under the coaching of Urban Meyer.

Florida's current coach, Billy Napier, is in his second season as at the helm. Last year, the team went 6-7 and lost in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Similarly to this year, last season, the unranked Gators faced a ranked Utah team in their first game of the year. Utah was ranked seventh, yet Florida beat them 29-26, catapulting the Gators into the 12th ranked spot in college football. It was a great start for Florida, but they quickly fell off, losing two of their next three games.

After their week one loss to Florida last year, Utah went on the opposite trajectory of the Gators. Utah won eight of their next nine games and eventually made it to the Rose Bowl as the seventh-ranked team in the nation.

Florida lost their starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson – one of the most gifted athletes in college football history – to the first round of the NFL Draft. He will be replaced under center by Graham Mertz, a transfer from Wisconsin. He threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns last year.

All eyes will be on Utah's quarterback as well. Cameron Rising is returning from a torn ACL but is listed as the starter on the depth chart. Rising still hasn't been cleared and is viewed at as a game-time decision. Rising has progressed quickly, as his injury occurred in the Rose Bowl last year. He has been the Utes starting quarterback for the last two seasons.

After last year's contest, the Utes had issues with their plane and couldn't get home until the next day. This year, Tropical Storm Idalia could affect Florida's travel plans as well.

Florida was the home team in the opener last year. There are a lot of parallels between last year's opener between the two teams and this year's, so it will be interesting to see how the outcome of the game unfolds. Can Florida find early success against Utah again this year, or will the change in venue change their fate?