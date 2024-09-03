The Florida State football team started their season 10 days ago in Dublin, Ireland. The Seminoles came into their opener ranked #10 in the country, and they were the favorite to win the ACC. In the last 10 days, Florida State has lost twice as double digit favorites to start the season. They fell to 0-2 after an embarrassing loss on Monday night to Boston College, and a lot of former Florida State football alums aren't pleased. One of them is former Seminoles quarterback Danny Kanell, and he isn't too happy about this start.

Florida State football went 12-0 in the regular season last year and they also went on to win the ACC championship. They came into this season with a chip on their shoulder after missing the College Football Playoff last year. However, it's clear that they have taken a major step back, and Danny Kanell isn't enjoying it.

That clip is from when Kanell was a QB for Florida State back in the 1990s. He won a national championship with the Seminoles in 1993. He had a lot to say during Monday night's embarrassing loss to Boston College.

At one point, Kanell tweeted out that the Seminoles were going to settle in and win the game after their ugly start. He had a response to that after it became clear that they were going to lose.

“Should I delete the tweet or the whole account?” Kanell said in a post.

Kanell now works for Sirius XM Radio, and his employer posted a message about listening to Kanell's reaction to the Florida State loss.

“I love when my employer exploits my pain and suffering…'Oh hey look everyone- tune in to see if DK loses it on the show!!' Kanell said in another post.

Monday night was ugly for Florida State

Florida State football looked BAD on Monday night. After losing their opener to Georgia Tech, people started to wonder if the Seminoles weren't that good, or if maybe the Yellowjackets were better than everyone expected. After losing to Boston College as 16.5-point favorites, it seems like Florida State is just a bad football team.

Monday night's game got off to a rough start as the Seminoles couldn't move the ball on offense, and their defensive line was shut down. The d-line is supposed to be a major strength, but it didn't look like that on Monday. The Eagles jumped out to a quick 14-0 start because of it.

Florida State didn't get a first down until the later parts of the first half, and they were able to get themselves into two goal-to-goal situations late in the half. They had to settle for field goals both times, however.

The Seminoles found the end zone once in the second half, but it was an overall ugly performance from the offense, and Boston College went on to win 28-13. Florida State is now 0-2, and they are going to fall out of the rankings.

After a unique start to the season playing in week zero in Ireland and then on a Monday, Florida State now has a much-needed bye week. They will play again in week three at home against Memphis. They should be able to get their first win in that one, but you never know.