Florida State will retire the jersey of Jameis Winston during the North Alabama game after his impressive career.

The Florida State football team is on pace for a spot in the College Football Playoff if they can finish things out strong. On Saturday, they face North Alabama in what should be a cakewalk for the Seminoles. After the first quarter, they will honor Jameis Winston, the Florida State football legend who is now playing in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. The Seminoles will honor him after the first quarter in a ceremony to retire his jersey, per the Tallahassee Democrat.

‘Florida State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Wednesday that the jersey worn by 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and consensus All-America quarterback Jameis Winston will be retired following the first quarter of Saturday’s home game against North Alabama.'

Alford also released a statement on what this means for both Winston and the program: “The retirement of Jameis’ jersey will certainly be a great event on our campus. He had a huge impact on Florida State football, and his place as one of our all-time greats is unquestioned. I know we all look forward to seeing his No. 5 becoming a permanent part of Doak Campbell Stadium.”

Winston's career with the Florida State football program began with a 14-0 record and a thrilling Rose Bowl win over Auburn as they won the national title in 2014. Winston won the Heisman Trophy and other prestigious awards, and then the Seminoles made the semifinals in the inaugural College Football Playoff the next season.

There is no denying the impact Winston had at Florida State, and he finished his career with a 26-1 record, 7,964 yards (4th in FSU history) and 65 touchdowns (2nd in FSU history) before being taken No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft.