Mike Norvell is staying put at Florida State.

Earlier this week, massive news broke in the college football world as it was announced that Alabama football head coach Nick Saban was retiring. Saban is one of the best to ever do it, and the opening instantly became the biggest opening in the country. So, who will be the next coach for the Crimson Tide? A lot of names have been floating around, and one of them is Florida State football coach Mike Norvell. Norvell just led the Seminoles to a perfect 13-0 season with an ACC title, and the turnaround that he has done at Florida State has been impressive.

Mike Norvell was a potential replacement for Nick Saban, but it now looks like he will remain the head coach at Florida State football. The rumors hadn't been shut down leading up to Friday, but Seminoles athletic director Michael Alford and Norvell himself had some things to say on Twitter that make it seem like their head coach isn't going anywhere.

First, Michael Alford posted this tweet, and that got Seminoles thinking that they were probably safe from seeing Norvell leave for Alabama. Then, Norvell chimed in as well.

“GREAT DAY to be a FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLE!!” Norvell tweeted. “The #CLIMBContinues grateful for to lead the #NoleFamily with our incredible staff. Appreciate @PresMcCullough @SeminoleAlford and @Seminoles for continued commitment on our journey back to the TOP! The Future is bright in Tallahassee.”

After they tweeted those, the news officially broke that Norvell was signing a huge 8-year contract to remain the head coach of the Seminoles. Great news for Florida State.

Well, that should put an end to those rumors. It sounds like Norvell is sitting in tight at Florida State, and Seminoles fans should be thrilled about that. Obviously, the season didn't end how they wanted it to as Florida State was shockingly left out the College Football Playoff despite their 13-0 record. Still, it was a terrific season, and they did all they could do to get in good position to make the CFP. Norvell is right, the future is bright in Tallahassee.