Florida State football just lost a prized quarterback to the transfer portal, but there's some good news. The Seminoles are in the mix to land Boston College transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos, per On3.

That would be music to the ears of Florida State fans. The Seminoles lost former Top 40 recruit Luke Kromenhoek to the transfer portal, per 247 Sports. Kromenhoek, a quarterback, entered the portal on Tuesday. He is a former four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Castellanos left the Boston College football program earlier this year after getting benched. The veteran quarterback brings experience and leadership to the table, and several other schools are likely to reach out to him.

Florida State football is coming off of a disastrous 2-10 season.

Mike Norvell must hit some home runs in the transfer portal this offseason

Florida State just went through the worst year it has had since the 1970s. The Seminoles entered the 2024 campaign ranked, and favored to win the ACC. That's partly due to the fact that Florida State won the conference in 2023, and started the year 13-0.

It didn't work out that way. The head coach Mike Norvell didn't seem to be on the same page with his quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei. The transfer play caller struggled to move the football, and the Seminoles just couldn't score all season. Florida State started the campaign on the wrong foot and could muster just two victories this year, over California and Charleston Southern.

Norvell must now immediately rebuild his roster. There will be intense pressure on the coach to immediately turn the program back in the right direction. The quarterback spot is one of many positions he will need to fill from the transfer portal. The good news for Norvell is that there's plenty of talent to pick from, and the school's NIL kitty should help it compete for top athletes.

Castellanos was doing pretty well at Boston College before getting benched. He actually defeated Florida State early in the season, for Eagles coach Bill O'Brien's first program victory. Castellanos finished the year with 1,366 passing yards, and 18 touchdowns. He threw five interceptions, with his last one coming in a forgettable performance against Syracuse.

Boston College plays one more game this season, as it meets Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl on December 28. Florida State football is not participating in a bowl game due to its record.