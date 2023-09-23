Florida State football is definitely back. The fourth-ranked Seminoles made history on Saturday, holding on to beat Clemson 31-24 in overtime while sending Dabo Swinney's team to its first home loss to an ACC foe since 2016.

FLORIDA STATE GIVES CLEMSON ITS FIRST CONFERENCE HOME LOSS SINCE 2016‼️ pic.twitter.com/Ug23SzHXin — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2023

Florida State never led in regulation, only tying the game in the fourth quarter on a fumble return touchdown. The Seminoles were out-gained 429 to 311 in total yards, all of that discrepancy being accounted for on the ground. They lost the possession battle by almost 10 minutes, too.

None of that mattered in the end. Heisman Trophy contender Jordan Travis found star wideout Keon Coleman for a 24-yard touchdown pass on Florida State's second play in the extra session, then the Seminoles' defense didn't allow a Clemson first down to seal a pivotal, hard-earned victory on the road.

“What a response, and we talk about that all the time. These guys have incredible heart,” coach Mike Norvell said after the game. “I told 'em it was gonna take 60 minutes, going into overtime it took a few more. But love what I saw from our guys. Never panicked, just continued to play. There was obviously some ugly moments, but they just continued to fight and did what we needed to do to get the win.”

Even more significant for the Seminoles than ending the Tigers' seven-year home winning streak against in-conference opponents? Florida State football simply defeating Clemson for the first time since all the way back in 2015.

The Seminoles, 4-0, have much more work to do before cementing their status as a national title contender. After Saturday, though, it's clear the road to the ACC championship runs through Tallahassee.