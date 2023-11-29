It's possible that Florida State football could miss the College Football Playoff even if they finish undefeated.

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell and his Seminoles are currently trying to find a way to soldier their way into the College Football Playoff final four when the final rankings are announced this weekend following championship Saturday, despite being without star quarterback Jordan Travis. Travis was lost for the season due to a lower leg injury sustained against North Alabama in Week 10, and although Florida State was able to finish the regular season undefeated with a road win against Florida, some still aren't entirely convinced that they are locks for the playoff, even if they beat Louisville in the ACC Championship Game this weekend.

On Tuesday night, the Seminoles held serve at number four in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Committee's rankings, although some comments from committee chair Boo Corrigan are sure to make Seminoles fans feel a bit of unease. Corrigan made reference to the fact that Florida State is not the same team without Jordan Travis in the lineup, per John Talty of 247Sports.

In College Football Playoff history, there has never been a Power Five team finish a season undefeated and then miss out on the playoff. However, this is unquestionably the deepest field the committee has ever had to choose from this far into the season, and with a few certain scenarios unfolding this weekend, real doubt could be cast over whether Florida State will indeed make the final cut, even if they do beat Louisville and finish unbeaten on the 2023 campaign.