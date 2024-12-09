Florida State football took the biggest tumble from grace in 2024. Going from a New Year's Six bowl to 2-10 in one year and leading to a wave of decommits for the Seminoles. Now, one starting defender who suited up for both Seminoles teams is heading for the portal.

Omar Graham Jr. is leaving Tallahassee and placing his name into the NCAA transfer portal, his agency told Chris Hummer of 247Sports Sunday night. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker started for a much younger ‘Noles defense in '24.

His departure is still a significant loss for FSU. Graham improved his personal totals in '24. He tallied 37 tackles, four stops behind the line of scrimmage, plus used his arms to swat down three passes.

Florida State turned to him amid drastic changes on the defensive side of the football after 2023. Graham played in all 14 games for the Atlantic Coast Conference champions. He managed to play on a defense featuring future first rounder Jared Verse, plus second round talent Braden Fiske. Graham even started in the Orange Bowl.

The 2024 season, however, became rather forgettable for Graham and the ‘Noles. FSU went from a preseason No. 10 ranking to stumbling to dead last in the ACC.

Where former Florida State defender can land in the portal

Graham emerges as the first starting defender from FSU to bounce from Tallahassee. But he's not the lone notable departure on the defensive side.

Adam Fuller got fired following the first 10 games as defensive coordinator. Tony White has since replaced him, coming over from Nebraska. It's not known if White's hire had any impact on Graham leaving.

His exit is still a stunner for head coach Mike Norvell. He built his Seminoles team off landing portal talent. That includes nabbing Verse (Albany) and Fiske (Western Michigan) from the transfer portal before their epic 13-1 campaign of '23.

Will Graham command significant attention? Teams seeking linebacker help likely will make a run at the former ACC champion.

Indiana established itself as portal kings before its epic 2024. The playoff bound Hoosiers grabbed a bevy of players — including quarterback Kurtis Rourke and leading pass rusher Mikail Kamara — from outside of Bloomington.

But there's another place big on siphoning portal players, who happen to be led by a Florida State legend. Colorado and Deion Sanders were another building its own roster with players from other schools. That does include Sanders' top duo of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, who came via Jackson State. The Buffaloes may need the LB depth anyway. Mantrez Walker was the lone LB signing on Wednesday.

Graham, though, could become convinced to stay in-state. Florida Atlantic will need talent now that the Owls hired Zach Kittley as head coach. Kittley is yet to name a defensive coordinator, but told reporters during his introductory press conference that he wants a defense that gets after the quarterback and creates turnovers. That vision could sell Graham.

But even staying in the ACC isn't out of the question just yet. Virginia Tech could attract off of defensive coordinator Chris Marve. The Hokies' DC was one of the men who recruited Graham to FSU before heading to Blacksburg.