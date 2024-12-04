Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell is in hot water with the recent update on the Seminoles' de-commits this year. After winning the ACC and narrowly missing out on last year's College Football Playoff, Florida State football put up its lowest win total since 1974. Seminoles' fans were relieved that Mike Norvell didn't bolt for the Alabama head-coaching vacancy this past offseason. A year later, Norvell might have coached his last season in Tallahassee.

This recent analysis from Rivals is the cherry on top of this program's disastrous 2024, showing the consequences of having a poor season. According to the recruiting site, Florida State football's de-commit class for 2024 ranks higher at 52 than its recruiting class at 55.

Mike Norvell's disastrous 2024 season was very unexpected

Since the 2024 season began, nine players have de-committed from the Seminoles, including six 4-star recruits. This reality highlights how quickly the perception of a program can change after one bad year. Before 2024, Mike Norvell did an excellent job building the Florida State football program. Every year, the Seminoles improved their record between 2020 and 2023. This success culminated in a spectacular 2023 season. Mike Norvell's team went undefeated in the regular season and won the ACC championship.

Expected to continue that momentum, Florida State football entered 2024 as the No. 10 team in the preseason rankings. Many experts projected The Seminoles to represent the ACC in the inaugural twelve-team playoff. In addition, landing former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the transfer portal was seen as a massive move toward replacing star QB Jordan Travis.

Unfortunately, an upset loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland began a nightmare season for Mike Norvell and company. The Seminoles went to 2-10 overall and 1-7 in the ACC, with their only conference win coming in a 14-9 victory over California. Florida State football has regressed on offense and defense and suffered more than a few embarrassing defeats. The worst of the bunch was a 52-3 loss to Notre Dame.

While the wave of de-commits leaves plenty of room for pessimism, the Seminoles can still rebound. Mike Norvell has shown the capability of building this program up from nothing in the past. He should be given the benefit of the doubt to do it again. Nevertheless, Florida State football must show significant progress in 2025.

The ACC feels as wide open as ever, with newcomer SMU winning the conference's regular-season crown. Clemson football is not the juggernaut it's been under Dabo Swinney in the recent past. While the Seminoles were entirely out of the conference race this year, with its resources and pedigree, there's no reason to believe that Florida State football can return to where it belongs.