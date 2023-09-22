The Florida State Seminoles' Week 4 matchup against the Clemson Tigers was once thought to be the game that could determine the ACC Champion. But now, the game has lost a little bit of its luster. While the Seminoles have done their part and stayed perfect, going 3-0, the Tigers have not held up their end of the deal after losing to Duke in their season opener.

The Tigers' football team is, however, still 2-1, so their season isn't over yet. Saturday's game against the Seminoles' football team will still be a crucial game in regards to the hierarchy of the ACC. Both are still highly favored to win the conference, being in the championship game at the end of the season. Although now it just doesn't feel as much of a certainty that the Tigers will make their return to the game since their loss to Duke. Now, Mike Norvell and Florida State football feels like the superior team of the conference. Now, they have the momentum and the hype behind them that used to belong to the Tigers' football team.

Regardless of what happens on Saturday, this could very well end up being a rematch in December in the ACC Championship game. But that's in December while we still have some September football left to play. Florida State has already had a good first month of the season, beating a ranked LSU team. They did have to hang on last week to beat ACC opponent Boston College, but a goose egg remains in the loss column. Clemson has bested Florida State in their last seven meetings. Can the Seminoles begin to flip that this year? Let's get into Florida State football Week 4 predictions.

4. Florida State has trouble running the ball

Florida State football has yet to have a 100-yard rusher this season. They've been able to put 100 yards plus on the ground, but it's been through a committee of running backs. On Saturday, the Seminoles will be going up against a Clemson defense that ranks 34th in the country in run defense, allowing an average of 98 yards a game. Running the ball still seems to be a bit of a weakness for Florida State this season, even though they're averaging 5.42 yards-per-carry. Most of that came from the Southern Miss game a few weeks ago. Clemson still has one of the better defensive fronts in the country. The Seminoles may have to be able to put 100 on the ground, but it will be by way of multiple backs.

3. Jordan Travis is held to 230 yards and one touchdown

The way this offense goes is through Jordan Travis. In the LSU game, he threw all over the Tigers' defense, accounting for 342 yards and four touchdowns. This will be a different Tigers team in Clemson on Saturday. Clemson is ninth in the country in passing yards allowed, holding teams to an average of under 150 yards a game. That includes Duke's Riley Leonard, who was actually just above that with 175 when he and the Blue Devils beat the Tigers.

Travis and the Seminoles are obviously a much more talented team than Leonard and Duke. Travis will certainly outdo the average that Clemson normally allows. He'll go well over 200 yards and at least one touchdown. But this has all the capabilities of being a low-scoring game.

2. Florida State holds Clemson to 20 points or less

Clemson has yet to prove that they have a high-scoring offense like they once had. Perhaps that's because Garrett Riley is still implementing his system to the Tigers. Whatever the reason, Florida State comes in only allowing 22 points per game, according to Team Rankings. Again, I believe this will be a low-scoring game where both offenses will struggle to put points on the board. Cade Klubnik has also thrown two interceptions through three games. He may throw for another one or two against the Seminoles' defense.

1. Florida State wins thanks to a missed field goal from Clemson

As mentioned, I believe this will be a fairly low-scoring game, something in the realm of a 20-17 score, which would be well under the 55.5 total points oddsmakers like FanDuel have it at. One of the most interesting aspects about this game is Clemson's kicking situation. The Tigers' kicking situation has been one that Swinney would like to forget. That's why he brought one of his former kickers, Jonathan Weitz, out of retirement just before he was to take a job in New York City, Grace Raynor of The Athletic reported.

This feels like it could be one of those games where a kick determines everything, especially if it is low-scoring and both teams are having to rely on field goals for points. Florida State definitely has its own history of missed field goals, but this time it will be Clemson that is on the bad side of things. The real concerning part for Florida State is that they haven't played well, not just against Clemson but specifically in Death Valley.

Florida State has lost four out of their last five trips to Memorial Stadium, making it not one of their favorite places to play. This will be a huge test for Seminoles football, but one they squeak by with a win in the end.