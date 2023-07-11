As college football undergoes conference expansions, one team that will eventually need to find a conference home is Notre Dame football. While Notre Dame has affiliations with the Big Ten and ACC, the Fighting Irish officially remain an independent team. Being independent has been Notre Dame's longstanding tradition, so if they do decide to join a conference in the future, it would mark a significant change in the school's history.

Where does Notre Dame football fit in?

Notre Dame finds itself at a pivotal juncture in college football amidst ongoing conference expansions. The Pac-12 is struggling to maintain its position, while the Big 12 is taking a unique approach to its own expansion. Unhappiness among members plagues the ACC, even though financial constraints make it difficult for them to make a move. Meanwhile, the SEC and Big Ten continue to grow by adding more teams each year. Given these circumstances, where does Notre Dame fit in?

What adds intrigue to the Notre Dame situation is the impending expiration of their television deal with NBC by the end of 2024. The landscape of college football at the conclusion of the 2024 season will be interesting by then. USC and UCLA will have completed their first year in the Big Ten, while Texas and Oklahoma will have done the same in the SEC. Not to mention that the College Football Playoff will have expanded from four to 12 teams. Expansion will still likely be a hotly debated topic, with some top-tier schools likely considering conference changes, Notre Dame not excluded.

There has been much speculation about whether the Notre Dame football program will remain independent, mainly due to their deal with NBC. But the potential for a higher revenue stream from joining a conference may influence their decision.

Currently, Notre Dame receives $22 million annually from NBC. In comparison, the projected future payout per team in the new Big Ten deal is around $90 million per year, regardless of on-field performance. This significant difference in revenue raises concerns about Notre Dame's financial viability. With an annual deficit of $70 million compared to other teams, the university risks falling far behind in terms of resources, ultimately jeopardizing their competitiveness. This situation is akin to what ACC teams are grappling with in their own media rights deal.

In their pursuit of a new deal, Notre Dame is reportedly seeking around $75 million per year from NBC. This amount would at least align the university's financial standing with the lucrative contracts seen in other Power Five conferences. However, NBC's position on this proposed figure remains unknown, leaving the outcome uncertain.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite not being the face of college football in recent decades, Notre Dame still holds a unique appeal. The university's name carries weight, and its national brand remains influential. So, which conferences could be the best fit for Notre Dame, and how do they rank?

3. Big 12

The Big 12 is not facing the same dire circumstances as the Pac-12, which lacks a television deal and anticipates a shortage of teams. However, the Big 12 requires greater name recognition to solidify its position as a Power Five Conference. Once Texas and Oklahoma depart after the current season, the Big 12 will be actively seeking top-tier schools to join. Besides ACC teams, the remaining attractive options include Oregon, Washington, Colorado (due to Deion Sanders), and Notre Dame. If Notre Dame were to join, they could become the crown jewel of the entire Big 12 conference.

2. ACC

Admittedly, the ACC is not the ideal place to be given it has similar challenges. Both Notre Dame and teams within the ACC desire increased revenue, making a renegotiated deal potentially mutually beneficial. However, the uncertainty lies in ESPN's future by 2025. With significant layoffs and uncertainties across various business sectors at the company, it is unlikely that ESPN will pursue renegotiations anytime soon, if at all. Nonetheless, considering Notre Dame's existing ACC membership in other sports, transitioning to the ACC for football full time would be a relatively straightforward move.

1. Big Ten

Given its proximity alone, Notre Dame feels like a natural fit for the Big Ten. If the Fighting Irish were looking for the best deal, this conference would be their top choice. The Big Ten currently splits its games between Fox, NBC, and CBS, generating a staggering $1 billion annually. It is projected that each of the future 16 conference members could receive between $80 to $100 million per year. However, the obstacle lies in Notre Dame's existing ACC media rights deal that goes all the way to 2036. To bring all of Notre Dame's sports into the Big Ten, they would need to be released from their current ACC agreement, which could prove challenging.