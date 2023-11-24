Florida State and Florida will face off in another rivalry showdown in Week 13 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. We continue our college football odds series with a Florida State-Florida prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Seminoles managed to rally for a 58-13 win against North Alabama after trailing 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the bigger story was the season-ending injury to Jordan Travis. Can Florida State continue its perfect season without its star quarterback under center?

As for the Gators, they enter the matchup on a four-game losing streak, and starting quarterback Graham Mertz is also out for the season due to injury. Florida aims to earn its sixth win to become bowl-eligible in Billy Napier's second season.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida State-Florida Odds

Florida State: -6.5 (-115)

Florida: +6.5 (-105)

Over: 49.5 (-115)

Under: 49.5 (-105)

How to Watch Florida State vs. Florida Week 13

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread

Tate Rodemaker is not your typical backup quarterback.

He's been at Florida State for four seasons, and his familiarity with the Seminoles' offensive approach should help him build off his performance against North Alabama.

Rodemaker completed 13 of 23 throws for 217 yards and two touchdowns in that game, which should be a nice confidence boost entering a matchup against a defense that has struggled in the second half of the season. He also stepped in for Florida State in a 35-31 win at Louisville in 2022 in a game where Travis was left with an injury in the second quarter. Rodemaker rallied the Seminoles from a 21-14 deficit and led three scoring possessions of 75 or more yards in the second half.

Even if he's not perfect, he has a great matchup against a Florida defense that has struggled in the second half of the season.

The Gators have now allowed 33 or more points in five straight games – 33 to Missouri, 52 to LSU, 39 to Arkansas, 43 to Georgia, and 39 to South Carolina. Florida ranks 129th in yards per play allowed (6.7), 127th in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.6), 126th in yards per completion allowed (14.1), and 123rd in yards per rush allowed (5.0).

Something else in Florida State's favor on offense is the fact that the Gators average only 1.7 sacks per game (102nd) and rarely force turnovers with only seven turnovers gained – four fumbles and three interceptions – on the season (127th). That's the perfect setup for an offense that leads the nation with only five turnovers in 11 games.

There are a lot of positives for the Seminoles on defense. Whereas Florida State is starting an experienced quarterback in Rodemaker, Florida is starting a true freshman in Max Brown, who has thrown just 12 passes in his college career.

Florida State is the best in college football in completion percentage defense (47.2%) and 11th in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.0), so the Gators may struggle to put points on the board with Mertz sidelined.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread

Just like Florida State, one of the Gators' best attributes on offense has been taking care of the ball.

Florida is 20th nationally in that category, with only 11 turnovers this season. Florida State has a defense that is middle of the pack with 15 turnovers forced (61st), so that trend should continue for the Florida offense….if backup quarterback Max Brown can deliver a solid performance in his first career start for the team.

Brown subbed in for the injured Mertz in the third quarter in the 33-31 loss at Missouri, and he completed 4-of-5 pass attempts for 56 yards while notching seven carries for 42 yards.

If the Gators can get the running game going with the talented duo of Montrell Johnson Jr. (134 CARs, 710 YDs, 4 TDs) and Trevor Etienne (121 CARs, 710 YDs, 8 TDs), it'll be a big boost for the offense so that there's less pressure on Brown in this spot.

He'd also appreciate a great effort from his defense. Luckily, despite what the overall defensive numbers suggest, Florida has allowed 16 points or fewer in four of its five home games this season.

Another performance like that would be key to the Gators not only covering the spread but also spoiling the perfect season for their biggest rival.

Final Florida State-Florida Prediction & Pick

Even with Travis sidelined, the Seminoles are the better team.

They have more at stake with a shot at making the College Football Playoff, and though that comes with added pressure, Florida State has enough talent to make it work.

The Seminoles should earn the victory.

Final Florida State-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida State -6.5 (-115)