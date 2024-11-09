ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This isn't the biggest college basketball weekend of the year, but it certainly is an interesting one. There have been some showpiece games on the docket. This is more of a “let's learn about two teams and where they stand” type of game.

Rice has not been a particularly successful or prominent college basketball program for a very long time. The Owls' last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 1970. That pretty much says it all. This season, Rice has a brand-new head coach, Rob Lanier, who was very curiously let go by SMU despite being a relatively new hire for the Mustangs. It was shocking that SMU gave up on Lanier so quickly, but the Ponies clearly had their eye on Andy Enfield, who left USC after a decade to go to suburban Dallas. Rice scooped up Lanier, and might have gotten the coach who can lead this program back to relevance. It will certainly be interesting to see what Lanier can do at the private Houston-area school.

On the other side of this matchup stands Florida State and its longtime coach, Leonard Hamilton. Many people think Hamilton, now 76 years old, has lost his fastball. Florida State was really good for several seasons, making the Sweet 16 and winning NCAA Tournament games. The last few seasons, however, have been absolute disasters. Injuries have played a part, but the Seminoles do not have the depth they once possessed. There has definitely been some slippage within the program. Hamilton needs to show he can restore Florida State to the status of an ACC contender which can play meaningful games in late February and early March once again. Hamilton has been at FSU for more than 20 seasons. He has coached in the state of Florida for all but one of the past 34 years (with the Washington Wizards of the NBA). He obviously loves his job, but Florida State can't allow him to produce one mediocre season after another. The school obviously wants Hamilton to go out on his terms, but that outcome can't be guaranteed. It would make things a lot easier if Hamilton can improve the Seminoles and then go out on a high note, but he has to do a lot of work to make that happen. Getting a win over Rice would certainly relieve some pressure within the program.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Seminoles are a better team than Rice. Rice has been a complete non-factor in college basketball for a long time, and a coaching change doesn't mean the Owls will suddenly get better. FSU has better athletes at every spot on the floor and should impose its physical superiority.

Why Rice Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is large — double digits — for a Florida State team which has simply not been very good the past few years. Leonard Hamilton has had a great career, but it certainly seems that he has lost some steam. One shouldn't automatically assume he will regain the magic touch. Rice can stay close and cover the spread.

Final Florida State-Rice Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Rice, but we really don't know how good these teams are. Our recommendation: Pass.

Final Florida State-Rice Prediction & Pick: Rice +10.5