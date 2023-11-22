Florida faces Pitt in Brooklyn. Our college basketball odds series includes our Florida Pitt prediction, odds, and pick.

The Florida Gators made a very impressive statement earlier in the season when they crushed Florida State by 21 points. If you have been paying attention to the early weeks of this college basketball season, you probably know that Florida State just defeated a top-25 Colorado team earlier this week. Colorado was projected to be an NCAA Tournament team, and the Seminoles took down the Buffaloes in overtime. That makes Florida's blowout of Florida State look that much better. Florida has lost a game early in the season, to Virginia, but that loss very clearly seems to have made Florida a better team. The Gators grew and learned from that loss and applied a lot of necessary lessons against Florida State. Florida will now try to sustain momentum and carry it into this game against another ACC team from Pittsburgh.

The Pitt Panthers made the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They defeated Iowa State in the first round. Pitt greatly overachieved under head coach Jeff Capel. The Panthers will try to build on that season in the coming weeks and months. Pitt has played four cupcake opponents to start the season, making this game against Florida the biggest test the Panthers have faced to date. This game is being played at a neutral site, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It is not a Pittsburgh home game.

Here are the Florida-Pitt College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Pitt Odds

Florida Gators: -5.5 (-102)

Pitt Panthers: +5.5 (-120)

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How To Watch Florida vs Pitt

Time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Florida Could Cover the Spread

The Gators whacked Florida State by 21 points, which — as we noted above — looks even better now than it did at the time. If Florida State is good enough to beat Colorado, it is good enough to beat other teams among the top 25 to 30 in the United States. That means Florida might have more upside and potential than previously thought under coach Todd Golden. Florida has benefited from playing a tough schedule. The Gators improved after their loss to Virginia. Playing Florida State instead of a cupcake opponent represents another instance in which Florida wanted to challenge itself. Now UF gets to face Pitt, knowing it has already been tested and forced to grow. Pitt, on the other hand, has not played especially tough opponents through its first four games. Playing Florida might be more of an uphil battle for Pitt than many people expect. Ignore the fact that Pitt is unbeaten while Florida has a loss. Florida has accomplished more to this point in the season.

Why Pitt Could Cover the Spread

The Panthers might not have played a tougher schedule than Florida, but they have moved relatively smoothly through the first few games of their schedule and have good chemistry under Capel, who is doing a solid job as the team's head coach. Not having had a lot of stress and strain in the first four games of the season will enable Pitt to be very fresh and very hungry for this game. Look for the Panthers to play with a high level of energy. They're an underdog and can cover the spread even if they lose by five points. That's a very realistic scenario here.

Final Florida-Pitt Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this very uncertain game and look for a live-betting play.

