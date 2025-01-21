ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

South Carolina hosts Florida for what should be a one-sided SEC battle on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Florida is the No. 5 team in the country after a 16-2 start to the season. The Gators are back at the top because they contain an elite offense capable of outscoring an opponent. They defeated No. 1 Tennessee earlier in the month. The Gators are coming off a win on the road against Texas. Before that, they fell to Missouri in a one-point loss at home. The Gators are now aiming to beat a struggling South Carolina team.

South Carolina is 10-8 on the year. They are losers of five straight since the conference slate started. They are winless in the conference at 0-5 and haven't won a game since December 30 against Presbyterian. SC does have a key win against No. 25 Clemson at home but has losses to Xavier, Indiana, and North Florida. South Carolina may keep this competitive for a little, but ultimately, is a longshot to upset the Gators at home on Wednesday night.

Here are the Florida-South Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida-South Carolina Odds

Florida: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -610

South Carolina: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida vs. South Carolina

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida should cruise to a win against South Carolina with elite offensive consistency and posing a threat on the defensive end by generating steals. The Gators are one of the best teams in the country because they get the job done on both sides of the court. They are 9th in the nation in scoring averaging 85.9 points per game.

Florida contains four players who average north of 10 points per game with another four who are above five per game. Furthermore, the Gators' top three scorers are also their top three defensive players who are forcing steals. Those three average a combined 4.9 steals and the team averages 7.8.

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the squad averaging 17.9 points which is tied for 69th in the country. He adds 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He scored 19 in the win over Texas last time out and before that, scored 28 in the loss to Missouri. Alijah Martin is right behind Clayton in points at 16.2 per game and adds 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals. The senior scored 22 against Texas.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Gamecocks are at home and that will benefit them in this game. When they were at home against No. 2 Auburn, they found a way to keep it close after Johni Broome injured his ankle. The last two losses for SC came on the road. Even while at home, they have a tough task defending a high-powered offense. The Gamecocks must force the Gators into taking tough shots all night long. If Florida can generate easy looks while forcing turnovers, then SC may not have a shot. South Carolina turns the ball over 12.4 times per game.

South Carolina must score close to 80 points to cover the spread. Florida is going to come and run up the scoreboard if something doesn't change for the Gamecocks. They are only averaging 71 points a contest. Collin Murray-Boyles is someone who can lead them. He leads the team with 15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and shoots 55.8% from the floor. The sophomore must continue his pace. He showed up against Auburn in the loss with 25 points and seven rebounds. The Gamecocks need that kind of night from him to keep the score close.

Final Florida-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

The spread is shorter than I imagined it to be which means that the oddsmakers are expecting a closer game. I don't think that is the case. Florida should dominate this game from the beginning and win by double digits after coming off a 24-point win. Florida is 13-5 against the spread while SC is 8-10.

Final Florida-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Florida -10.5 (-110)