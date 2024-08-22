ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Boxing fans around the world will be treated to an exciting exhibition match from Mexico City, Mexico courtesy of DAZN Boxing. The 12-fight Pay-Per-View card will reach a fever pitch in the Co-Main Event when boxing royalty Floyd “Money” Mayweather steps into the ring against rival John Gotti III for their long-awaited rematch. Check out our Boxing odds series for our Mayweather-Gotti prediction and pick.

Floyd Mayweather (50-0) has a perfect professional boxing record and remained undefeated until his retirement in 2017. Since then, Mayweather has taken a number of exhibition fights, not counting towards his professional record, as he keeps his skills sharp and continues collecting paydays. He'll be the massive betting favorite heading into this one.

John Gotti III (2-0) is most known for being the grandson of infamous crime boss John Gotti. Earning two wins against similarly inexperienced opposition, he got his opportunity to face Mayweather in 2023 and the bout ended in a questionable stoppage and subsequent melee in the ring. Now, he'll get another chance to dethrone the best boxer ever.

The match is ruled as Exhibition, so betting odds may vary in lines and availability.

Boxing Odds: Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti Odds

Floyd Mayweather: -3000

John Gotti: +900

Why Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Win

This will be Floyd Mayweather's eighth appearance in an exhibition bout following his illustrious career. At 47 years old, he's still in tremendous shape and clearly enjoys having a fight to look forward to in terms of his preparations and staying fit. Usually taking it easy during these exhibition bouts, Mayweather opened his first fight with Gotti in aggressive fashion and immediately pressed the action. He was clearly winning through each round and even began showboating midway through the fight. He has the utmost confidence in his skill set and he's not ready to let a boxer like John Gotti tarnish his name.

Floyd Mayweather still has the hand speed necessary to keep up with some of these young, athletic boxers he's been facing. His only close result was against Logan Paul, but it's hard to look past the size difference and assume that was any clear indicator of skill. Mayweather was dancing circles around Gotti in the first fight and his opponent couldn't find any answers for his patented jab. If Mayweather can sit back and continue to throw the jab without exerting too much energy, we should see him cruise to an easy decision here.

Why John Gotti III Will Win

After a controversial ending to their first meeting, John Gotti will be lucky enough to get his redemption shot at the greatest boxer of all time. With just two professional fights under his record, Gotti has brief experience training mixed martial arts and certainly has a solid fighting base to work off of. He's fairly athlete when moving out of range and his power could be dangerous if he manages to catch the legend clean. However, that is easier said than done and Gotti will have to remain patient in trying to catch Mayweather's un-hittable chin.

Whether or not the post-fight brawl was just a tactic to entice Mayweather into another fight, John Gotti has to be pleased in the way Mayweather has responded to his baiting. While mind games are part of the sport, it seems as though Gotti has built some animosity between these two and he's the greatest beneficiary of that. For betting's sake, he's got a punchers chance.

Final Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti Prediction & Pick

While this may just be another “meaningless” exhibition bout, fans will be lucky to see Floyd Mayweather in action once again and showing off his iconic style. John Gotti III is certainly a buzz-worthy opponent and the intrigue they've created with their last fight has earned him another shot at the great.

If John Gotti looked better during their first meeting, this would be a much more interesting fight in terms of the underdog. However, he found it almost impossible to find Mayweather's chin during the first meeting and I don't expect him to have much success here. Still, Mayweather is aware of how powerful some of his opponents have been, so don't expect him to take too many chances this time around.

Still, expect to see another boxing masterclass out of Mayweather as he continues to rake-in the paydays from these exhibition bouts. Who do you think Floyd should fight next?

Final Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti Prediction & Pick: Floyd Mayweather (-3000)