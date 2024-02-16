It is a Metropolitan Division clash as we continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flyers enter the game sitting at 29-19-7 on the year and have won four of their last five games. Last time out they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flyers scored first on a Travis Sanheim shorthanded goal to give the Flyers the 1-0 lead after one. In the second period, Auston Matthews scored three straight goals in eight minutes to take the lead. In the second, the Flyers scored twice in just over a minute to tie the game. This would force overtime, where William Nylander scored to give the Maple Leafs the win over the Flyers.

Meanwhile, the Devils are 27-22-4 on the year, sitting fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They faced the Los Angeles Kings last time out. After a scoreless first period, Anze Kopitar gave the Kings the lead on a shorthanded goal. Tyler Toffoli would score on the power play to tie it up. In the third, Quinton Byfield scored on the power play, as David Rittich stopped 26 of 27 shots in the game, giving the Kings a 2-1 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Devils Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +132

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -160

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Devils

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flyers enter the game 22nd in the NHL in goals per game this year, coming in with 2.91 per game on the season. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 26 goals and 25 assists, good for 51 total points on the year. Konecny has been great when shorthanded this year, sitting with five shorthanded goals on the year. He also has three goals and two assists when shorthanded this year. Meanwhile, Joel Farabee is second on the team in points this year. He has 17 goals and 25 assists for his 42 total points. Farabee is the only other player on the roster with more than 40 points this year.

Owen Tippett sits second on the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 19 goals on the year, plus Tippett has added 14 assists, good for 33 total points. The Flyers get help on offense from the blue line. Travis Sanheim leads the team in assists this year while sitting fifth on the team in total points. He has five goals and 25 assists this year, for his 30 total points on the season.

The Flyers are one of the worst in the NHL on the power play this year. They sit 31st in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 13.0 percent conversion rate on the season. Still, the Flyers are one of the best in the NHL on the penalty kill, sitting second in the NHL with an 86.0 percent success rate this year.

Samuel Ersson is expected to start in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 15-9-4 on the year with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage this year. He has been solid in his four starts in February. In his four starts, Ersson has a .911 save percentage and a 2.24 goals-against average. This gives him a 3-0-1 record in those games.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Devils sit ninth in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.34 goals per contest this year. Tyler Toffoli leads the way in goals while being third on the team in points. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 13 assists on the season, good for 36 total points. Further, he has six goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Jesper Bratt leads the team in points this year. He has 20 goals and a team-leading 37 assists, good for 57 total points. He has six goals and 15 assists on the power play as well.

Further, the Devils also have Jack Hughes. While he has missed 16 games, he is second on the team in points this year. He has 17 goals and 32 assists this year, good for 49 total points on the season. He has five goals and 18 assists this year on the power play. Further, he has scored in each game since returning from injury. Joining him in scoring well is Nico Hischier. He comes in with 16 goals and 18 assists on the year, good for 35 total points.

The Devils sit ninth in the NHL this year on the power play. They have scored on 23.6 percent of their power play chances this year. The Devils are 19th in the NHL on the penalty kill. They have a 79.4 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

Nico Daws is expected to be in the goal for this one for the Devils. He comes in with a 5-6-0 record this year, with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He has been great in his last three games. Daws has a .944 save percentage and a 1.69 goals against average in his last three games, going 2-1 in those three games.

Final Flyers-Devils Prediction & Pick

These two teams are very evenly matched. The Devils are much better scoring this year, but the Flyers are a much better defensive unit. The Devils have won just three of their last six games overall. In games they are scoring well, they are winning, but in games against solid defenses, they are struggling. Meanwhile, the Flyers are 5-5 in the last ten games. They have won four of the last five though. They have had some trouble on defense in some games, but others have been stout. This should be a tight game, so take the extra goals with the Flyers in this one.

Final Flyers-Devils Prediction & Pick: Flyers +1.5 (-178)