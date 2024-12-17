ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Red Wings continue their homestand as they host the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Flyers come into the game at 14-13-4 on the year, sitting in fourth in the Metropolitan Divison. In their last game, they faced the Minnesota Wild. Kirill Kaprizov opened the scoring in the first period for the Wild. The Wild would add another goal in the second, and then two more in the third, taking the 4-1 victory over the Flyers.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 12-14-4 on the year, currently in sixth in the Atlantic Division. After losing five in a row, they have won two of the last three. The lone loss was a 4-1 loss to the Flyers. They did win their last game though over the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings took the early lead in the first period, and while the Maple Leafs would tie it twice, the Red Wings would win the game 4-2.

Here are the Flyers-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Red Wings Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-25)

Moneyline: -102

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How To Watch Flyers vs Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year while playing on the top line for the Flyers. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 21 assists on the year while having six goals and two assists on the power play. His linemates are currently Joel Farabee and Sean Couturier. Farabee comes into the game with four goals and seven assists, while Couturier comes in with six goals and nine assists this year.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov sits on the second line and is second on the team in points this year. He has 11 goals and 16 assists on the season. Owen Tippett joins him on the second line. He has nine goals and seven assists this year, which is fourth on the team in points. He also has four power-play assists this year. Finally, Travis Sanheim has been productive from the blue line. He has six goals and 13 assists, third on the team in points.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin combine to lead the top line, Raymond leads the team in assists and points while being tied for the lead in goals. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 19 assists, with a goal and 12 assists on the power play. Larkin is second on the team in points, coming in with 12 goals and 12 assists on the year. He has six goals and three assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko has four goals and eight assists this year.

Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat is third on the team in points while also tied for the team lead in goals. He has 12 goals and 11 assists this year, with six goals and five assists on the power play. Further, the Red Wings get offensive production from the blue line. Mortiz Seider has four goals and 12 assists on the year.

Alex Lyon is expected to be in goal for the Red Wings in this one. He is 4-4-0 on the year with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He has been solid in the last two games. Over his last two games, he has stopped 49 of his last 52 shots. Still, both of those games were at the end of November. The Red Wings are expected to be shooting on Samuel Ersson in this game. He is 6-4-2 on the year with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. He has struggled as of late. Since the start of December, he has a goals-against average of 3.43 and a .846 save percentage.

Final Flyers-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings come into this NHL game as slight favorites in terms of odds. One reason has been the Flyers defense. They are 27th in the NHL in goals against per game, while they are scoring just 2.90 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are scoring 2.57 goals per game, while sitting 21st in the NHL in goals-against per game. Both teams have been struggling as of late. Still, the Red Wings have the better goaltender in this one and a much better power play unit. The Red Wings are eighth in the NHL on the power play while the Flyers are 26th. Take the Red Wings in this one.

Final Flyers-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (-118)