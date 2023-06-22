For weeks on end, there's been just one club seriously in the race for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice: Arsenal. But on Thursday, Premier League champions Manchester City entered the fray and are expected to make a bid for the England international. That being said, Rice's preference is to play for the Gunners next season as reported by The Guardian, despite the Hammers already turning down two bids from Mikel Arteta's side.

While Declan Rice is keen on staying in London, Arsenal is entering dangerous territory. West Ham has already rejected 75 million pounds and 90 million pounds. As we all know, City is swimming in cash and would have no issues meeting the 100 million pounds that the Hammers seek for their prized possession.

First, North Londoners have to offload some players in order to meet the valuation for Rice. It does help that he's very interested in the project under Arteta and can see himself playing at the Emirates. Thomas Partey is nearing a move away from the club, and Granit Xhaka is also expected to leave.

Declan Rice reportedly spoke to City boss Pep Guardiola at the conclusion of last season, but the Sky Blues have no shortage of options in the middle of the pitch. That's even with Ilkay Gundogan departing for Barcelona this week. Mateo Kovacic is set to join from Chelsea, while Kalvin Phillips is just biting at the bit for more of an opportunity.

Although trophies would be more guaranteed at Man City, Rice wouldn't play on a regular basis. If he does go to Arsenal, the youngster becomes a mainstay each and every match and does still get to play Champions League football since the club did finish as runners-up in 2022-23.

Hopefully, Arsenal can muster up the cash because Rice evidently wants to wear the red shirt come August.