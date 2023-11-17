Former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier shared his reaction to the surprising firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

The fallout from the surprising midseason firing of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey remains to be seen, but a former defensive coordinator of the Bills, Leslie Frazier, shared his reaction to the move with the Zach Gelb show, via Joe Schad.

“Man, I was really hurting for Kenny,” Frazier said. “He's a good friend of mine, obviously, and we worked together for years. It hurt me because I hate to see coaches getting fired, especially during the season. That's a hard thing. I actually spoke to Kenny this morning and just tried to encourage him. He was in good spirits (…) he's not down, he's not dejected like I thought he would be. He felt like, ‘I did everything I could to put the guys in position and we just came up short.'”

Bills move on in effort to fix Josh Allen's struggles

It's hard to argue that nothing needed to change after the Bills' shocking loss to the Broncos to fall to .500 on the season. The offense just hasn't been consistently performing at a high level this year, as Josh Allen leads the league in interceptions and the Bills have struggled to score aside from a few blowout wins earlier in the season.

While former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey may be the fall guy, the Bills need to develop a more consistent ground game and show a better understanding of situational football moving forward. The Bills are hoping new offensive coordinator Joe Brady can spark some life into the offense, but with Miami gaining ground in the division, Buffalo may not be able to wait much longer to turn the season back around.