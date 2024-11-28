Former standout Deion Sanders recruit James Houston has been claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns. His addition to the Browns 53-man roster comes after the Detroit Lions released him on Tuesday.

Campbell explained why Houston was released, saying, “Yeah, it just didn't (work out.) It just didn't, you know, we had James up for a number of games, you know, came back off the injury, got back, and just never quite worked out, you know. And look, wish him the best of luck. And sometimes you just need a fresh start, and this could be great for him, so wish him the best.”

Houston transferred from the University of Florida to Jackson State to join Sanders for his inaugural full season in 2021. In his last collegiate season at Jackson State, Houston recorded 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, and 7 forced fumbles. He also scored a pick-six and a fumble recovery touchdown, earning him First-team All-SWAC honors. As a key player on Jackson State's defense, he contributed to the team's SWAC Championship victory and their appearance in the Celebration Bowl during his sole season with the team.

After his time with Sanders and Jackson State, Houston was drafted by the Lions with the 217th pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston showed flashes of brilliance while with the team but was dealt with bad injury luck in his three seasons with the roster. He fractured his ankle on September 17, 2023, during a week two game against the Seattle Seahawks. This injury sidelined him on Injured/Reserve for most of the 2023 season. He didn't return to play until the Detroit Lions' NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Houston was in limbo for most of the season. After initially dropping out of the lineup, he saw more playing time following Aiden Hutchinson's injury. But, it ultimately wasn't enough to continue his time with the Lions as they sought to go another direction.