Ricky Gervais, who hosted the Golden Globes several times, was not present when his stand-up special, Armageddon, won the first-ever stand-up comedy award.

The first stand-up Golden Globe

At last night’s Golden Globes ceremony, Gervais’ Armageddon won the first-ever Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television award. This was a tad ironic given his history with the ceremony, hosting it five times (2010-2012; 2016; 2020).

Either way, Gervais won the award but was not present at the ceremony. Granted, he wasn’t the only winner to not be there.

He was up against the likes of Trevor Noah, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes in the category. This was the first time that a stand-up comedy special was given an award at the ceremony. Jim Gaffigan presented it.

Ricky Gervais is known for his hand in creating and acting in the acclaimed series, The Office. It would go on to spawn an American remake that starred the likes of Steve Carell, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer. Unlike the British series, the American one ran for a long time, with nine seasons and over 200 episodes under its belt.

He was also known for creating the shows Extras, Life’s Too Short, Derek, and After Life. During his career, Gervais has won several awards and has also acted in several films. Some of his film credits include Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, Muppets Most Wanted, Night at the Museum, and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Gervais has also recorded and released nine stand-up specials. His last three, Humanity, SuperNature, and Armageddon, were all exclusive to Netflix. Armageddon was his first special to win a Golden Globe.