At just 27 years old, Anthony Kenney, a proud alumnus of Southern University, is making history and redefining what it means to be a leader in public service. On election night in Baton Rouge, Kenney celebrated a hard-fought victory, winning the Metro Councilman seat for District 2 by a razor-thin margin of just 255 votes.

Kenney’s path to public service is deeply rooted in his experience at Southern University, a historically Black college in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. More than just his alma mater, Southern became the foundation of his commitment to servant leadership.

During the 2018–2019 academic year, Kenney served as the Student Government Association (SGA) President. Reflecting on his time at Southern, he noted, “Southern University embodies service—it's the foundation of all that you do. It’s where I learned to always be a servant leader, serving others and never about yourself.”

For Kenney, the essence of Southern University—its family-oriented environment and emphasis on community—shaped who he is today.

“Being a councilman in the same area I grew up in is about having pride in where you’re from and being an advocate for those around you who might not have a voice,” he shared.

Running as a first-time candidate in Baton Rouge’s District 2, Kenney faced a fierce uphill battle. His competitors had run for office multiple times before, boasting greater name recognition. But instead of seeing his youth as a disadvantage, Kenney transformed it into a strength.

“I leaned in on my youth, not as a weakness, but as a superpower,” he emphasized.

Kenney and his team strategically targeted chronic voters—those who consistently show up at the polls.

“These voters are more engaged in the process, and there’s a higher chance you can drive them to vote,” he explained.

Despite the odds, his campaign embodied a message of fresh leadership, one that resonated with voters tired of the status quo. Kenney also regularly emphasized the need for a multi-generational approach to leadership.

“We can’t just have people 40, 50, 60 years old running for office. Nothing against them, but we need a healthy combination of ages—25, 27, 45, and so on.”

This forward-thinking view inspired young voters and gained momentum throughout his district.

Kenney understands the skepticism many young people feel toward politics and governance. When asked how he responds to those who believe voting doesn’t matter, he said, “Politics affects every part of our lives, whether we realize it or not. Nothing seems like it impacts you—until it affects your backyard. Then you ask, ‘Who’s my councilman? Who’s my state rep?'”

Kenney stressed the importance of staying engaged, even in small ways. “You don’t have to be a politician, but you need to know what’s going on. Research your officials, watch the news occasionally, and go to a council meeting once a year. Information is literally at your fingertips—while scrolling TikTok, you could just as easily research your congressperson or mayor. It doesn’t take long.”

Anthony Kenney’s philosophy as a leader is one of representation and advocacy. He is determined to be a voice for those who feel unheard.

“Southern University gave me the foundation to be a voice for people who may not understand government or know how to engage with it,” he said passionately.

Kenney plans to use his platform to tackle pressing local issues, from infrastructure to youth engagement and community investment. His work as a councilman will focus on improving the lives of his constituents, helping them access resources, and amplifying their concerns in city leadership discussions.

From his days in the iconic Human Jukebox Marching Band to becoming an initiate of the Beta Sigma Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kenney’s roots within the Southern University community run deep. Each step of his life has built toward this moment, where he is not only representing his district but also carrying forward the legacy of leadership cultivated at HBCUs.

Anthony Kenney’s election is more than a win for District 2—it’s a win for the HBCU community, for youth in politics, and for everyone who believes in breaking barriers. At 27, Kenney stands as proof that dedication, education, and a commitment to the community can pave the way to extraordinary achievements.

Now, he embarks to be a change maker in his position as East Baton Rouge Parish councilman, the same district where his HBCU resides.