Former HBCU star Emanuel Wilson made his presence felt as he got his first NFL touchdown in the Green Bay Packers dominant win over the Tennessee Titans. On 2nd and 15 with 8 minutes left in the third quarter, the Packers ran a screen pass play with Wilson as the recipient. Wilson caught the ball and dashed to the endzone. With adept blocking, Wilson was able to find a lane to the endzone and scored a remarkable touchdown.

Wilson finished the game with 12 carries for 50 yards and caught 2 receptions for 35-yards and a remarkable touchdown. He has been featured in the offense sparingly since making the roster last season, even getting a few snaps in key games such as the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. But, yesterday’s game proved that Wilson’s talent could lead to him getting more snaps and opportunities to build a name for himself at the running back position.

Wilson showcased his talent at the HBCU level. He started his career at Johnson C. Smith before transferring to Fort Valley State University. In the 2022 season, he led the Wildcats to an 8-2 regular season and totaled 1,371 rushing yards on 209 attempts and 17 TDs. Wilson rushed for an 87-yard touchdown run against Tuskegee University in the 2022 Red Tails Classic and a 90-yard touchdown against Clark Atlanta.

Although he went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, he found a home with the Packers. He had a standout preseason in 2023, leading the NFL in rushing. He finished with 38 carries for 223 yards and two touchdowns. One of his touchdowns was an 80-yard dash on the Cincinnati Bengals reminiscent of the game-breaking runs he would embark on during his time in the HBCU ranks. Wilson ultimately made the Packers’ roster, joining a talented running back room featuring AJ Dillon and the since-departed Aaron Jones.

Expect to see more of Wilson throughout the year, as his talent will surely give him more on-field opportunities as the season winds on. The Packers will face the Vikings on September 29th at 1 PM, with the game airing on select CBS affiliates.