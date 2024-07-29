Former Jackson State standout Daja Woodard has signed with Patriotas de Lares in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional Femenino, per a report by the Clarion-Ledger's J.T. Keith. Patriotas de Lares is in Puerto Rico's premier professional women's league. Woodard is the lastest former Jackson State women's hoops player to continue their basketball career overseas. Angel Jackson, who was selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft, joined the Faenza Basket Project Lions in Italy.

Woodard joins the international squad in her second year of professional play. Last season, she showcased her skills in Spain's Liga Femenina Endesa, playing for Gran Canaria. Her transition to Puerto Rico marks the next step in her professional career.

Woodard began her impressive career at Jackson State, where she quickly made a lasting impression that paved the way for her professional journey. Under the guidance of Coach Tomekia Reed during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, she showcased her skills by participating in a total of 60 games.

Throughout her time on the court, Woodard averaged an impressive 7.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, demonstrating her versatility and effectiveness as a player. Her contributions were vital to the success of the Reed-led Jackson State dynasty, which dominated the competition by winning consecutive SWAC Women's Basketball Championships. Woodard’s dedication and hard work not only elevated her game but also played a significant role in solidifying Jackson State's reputation in women's basketball.

Woodard's showcased her exceptional athleticism frequently throughout her college career, capturing the attention of HBCU basketball fans. She notably went viral after executing an impressive dunk during a basketball camp hosted by Coach Reed, where her skill and agility left onlookers in awe. Additionally, she was spotted again effortlessly dunking during pre-game warmups against Alabama State in 2023, further cementing her reputation as an emerging star in the sport.

Now, as she joins Patriotas de Lares, Woodard is poised to make a significant impact in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional Femenino league. Her versatility and experience will undoubtedly be valuable assets to her new team.