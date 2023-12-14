Where will Maalik Murphy choose to take his talents for the 2024 college football season?

Former Texas football QB Maalik Murphy has tough decisions to make after he entered the College Football Transfer Portal. Murphy split his time with Longhorns star Quinn Ewers, but now he is focused on displaying his talent elsewhere. USC, Georgia, and others are potential suitors for the freshman QB.

Where will Maalik Murphy end up after spending a year in a Texas football uniform?

Murphy is drawing interest from a plethora of schools including USC, Georgia, South Carolina, Syracuse, Baylor, Oregon State, and Duke, per On3 Sports (h/t Pete Thamel). Despite Texas making the College Football Playoff, Murphy wants to test his options.

Although his stats are not as great as fellow QB Quinn Ewers, his contributions have allowed the Texas football team to thrive amid scary competition. Murphy amassed 477 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions on the season. In addition, he maintained a QBR of 46.0.

Two of Murphy's top suitors, USC and Georgia, would be good fits considering how the season has gone. USC started as a CFP contender, but a late losing streak changed their plans. Star QB Caleb Williams is expected to leave the Trojans for the NFL draft. Thus, a spot could be available for Murphy.

Moreover, the Georgia Bulldogs have spent the better part of the last two years being considered the best team in the country. However, a loss to Alabama during the SEC Championship crushed their CFP hopes. The Bulldogs will undoubtedly have talent leaving for the NFL Draft. Plus, Maalik Murphy has the experience from his Texas football stint to play on such a storied program.

As College Football Transfer Portal rumors heat up, fans are wondering which of their teams will get Murphy's services.