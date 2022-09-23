Former WNBA star Candice Dupree following in Becky Hammon’s footsteps with Gregg Popovich Spurs team-up

The San Antonio Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree, per Shams Charania. Charania reports that Dupree will serve as an assistant coach for the Spurs on Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff. Dupree was a WNBA champion and 7-time All-Star during her 15-year playing career.

Dupree last played in 2021. She split time between Seattle and Atlanta in her final season before ultimately retiring. She averaged over 16 points in both 2007 and 2008 with Chicago. She added over 1 block per game and over 7 rebounds per game during those seasons. She was undeniably an impactful player.

Candice Dupree follows in the footsteps of Becky Hammon. Hammon was previously a member of the Spurs coaching staff before signing the largest WNBA coaching contract in history with the Las Vegas Aces. It is safe to say things have worked out for Hammon, as she recently led the Aces to a WNBA championship. Becky Hammon also became the first former player to win the WNBA coach of the year in her first season.

Candice Dupree finds herself on a similar path. Gregg Popovich is the perfect mentor for young coaches and will help Dupree find herself as a coach.

The Spurs are in the midst of a rebuild. They are not expected to compete in 2022-2023. However, that elevates the importance of quality leadership. San Antonio’s coaching staff will be counted upon to lead the Spurs young and inexperienced roster. Candice Dupree will look to do everything she can to help the Spurs’ players develop quickly in the NBA.