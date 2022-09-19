Gregg Popovich reacts to Aces’ Becky Hammon winning WNBA title in first season after leaving Spurs

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA championship on Sunday. Aces head coach Becky Hammon certainly made her presence known in her first year with the team. Hammon was previously a member of the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff. Spurs legendary head coach Gregg Popovich has only had good things to say about her over the years, and that continued following Becky Hammon’s WNBA championship victory, per the San Antonio Spurs on Twitter.

“We are all thrilled for Coach Hammon. Winning a championship is a remarkable achievement for a first-time head coach in her first year with a team,” Popovich said. “Yet I’m not at all surprised by her success. Becky (Hammon) has proven over-and-over that she has a unique understanding and passion for the game of basketball. Congratulations to Becky, her players and the entire Aces organization. They played the right way the entire season and were a true joy to watch.”

Becky Hammon has been a trail blazer for a number of years now. She earned the respect of those around the NBA with her coaching prowess in San Antonio. She then became the highest paid WNBA coach with her $1 million dollar contract with the Aces.

But the fact is that Hammon is far more than a trail blazer. She truly does possess a unique understanding and passion for the game, as Gregg Popovich stated. The Aces are fortunate to have her leading the charge.

Becky Hammon will look for continued success in Las Vegas following this WNBA championship win.