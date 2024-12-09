It has been over a decade since Nexus ran roughshod through WWE, and former member Heath Slater wants a reunion.

The former WWE star was recently interviewed. He reflected on the Nexus' WWE debut and also put his wish out into the world for Paul “Triple H” Levesque to hear.

“Brother, that was my start,” Slater said of his WWE debut with the Nexus. “Yes, we were on NXT, we were the foundation of NXT and what you see today, but it's one of those things where when you know you're going after the head dogs' throne, [the] first thing you do to shock the world of wrestling, you're like, Holy crap, what's happening?”

He added, “We were together for what, eight, nine months? And people still talk about 14 years later? Listen, WWE, Hunter [Hearst Helmsley], think about it, baby — we're not boys no more; we're men. Imagine if we came back.”

We will have to see if WWE ever brings the Nexus and Heath Slater back. He has not been seen in the company since 2020, when he made a brief return.

Heath Slater's rollercoaster WWE run

After making his debut with the Nexus, Slater quickly joined the Corre, which was also led by Wade Barrett. The original Nexus was taken down by John Cena before CM Punk took over.

Throughout the rest of his WWE run, Slater became a heel that feuded with legends. In 2012, he formed 3MB (Three Man Band) with Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre.

He also teamed with Titus O'Neil and Rhyno before his run ended. In April 2020, Slater was released from his WWE contract. However, while he was still under a 90-day no-compete clause, he returned.

Slater returned to confront his former 3MB stablemate McIntyre. He then lost a match to the Scottish Warrior and was attacked by Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre then saved Slater from the attack, and they embraced.

Since then, Slater had a three-year run in Impact Wrestling. He left the company after his contract expired in October 2023 and subsequently went on the independent circuit.

The Nexus was meant to launch the careers of several up-and-coming NXT stars. The likes of Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, Skip Sheffield, Michael Tarver, and Justin Gabriel were among the early members. Barrett led the group until January 3, 2011.

A new version of the stable, dubbed the New Nexus, debuted in January 2011. Punk was coming off the Straight Edge Society disbanding and took over the group. Slater left to rejoin Barrett in the Corre.