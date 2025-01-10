After nearly two years away, it looks like Alexa Bliss could return to WWE sooner rather than later.

WrestleVotes reports that Bliss' return is “on the horizon.” WWE has reportedly started developing her future storylines. Additionally, merchandise for her return is in development.

She has been missing for the better part of two years due to maternity leave. Bliss has also been dealing with skin cancer during her hiatus.

However, it appears that she is gearing up for an in-ring return. It remains to be seen what she will be up to upon her return. The landscape of WWE has changed since she was last in the ring, so there are several new Superstars for her to face.

When will Alexa Bliss return to WWE?

The Royal Rumble is coming up on February 1, 2025. That would make for a logical place for her return, especially considering where her last match took place.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE on January 28, 2023, Bliss faced Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. She failed to capture the championship after getting disqualified.

She was in the midst of a developing storyline with the late Bray Wyatt before her leave. Bliss was seemingly being courted by Wyatt, who had previously returned to WWE at the end of the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE. They were previously an on-screen duo and seemed bound to reunite.

But if Bliss doesn't return at the Royal Rumble, expect her to be back in the fold before WrestleMania 41. She could come back during an episode of Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. Just start watching for vignettes that tease her impending return.

Bliss joined WWE in 2013 as a part of the NXT brand. She remained there for over three years before jumping to the main roster in 2016.

At TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs in December 2016, Bliss defeated Becky Lynch to become SmackDown Women's Champion. She would hold the title until losing it at WrestleMania 33 in a six-pack challenge. Naomi won the match and the championship.

During her career, Bliss also went through a period where she participated in in-ring action on a limited basis. In turn, she would host shows, such as WrestleMania 35.

Throughout her entire career so far, Bliss has won five world championships. Additionally, she is the second-ever women's triple-crown champion.

Her other accomplishments include winning a Women's Money in the Bank match, the 25/7 Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship. She has won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Nikki Cross and once with Asuka.