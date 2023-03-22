A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Despite being a featured player down the proverbial stretch in 2022 leading into a pair of matches against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship first on RAW and then at the 2023 Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss has been missing from action for much of 2023, with no matches booked in all of February or March.

As it turns out, there’s been a reason for Bliss’ absence, and it has nothing to do with the creative choices of Paul “Triple H” Levesque: she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

Taking to Instagram with a picture of her face with a bandage on it, Bliss announced her diagnosis to fans.

“Dear younger me, you should have stayed out of tanning beds,” Bliss wrote. “All clear now though thank you American Skin Institute for taking great care of me!”

Understandably concerned, fans started starting the picture online, including one Chris Lillie, who wished Bliss well and actually received a response from the out-of-action superstar.

“Thank you!” Bliss wrote. “Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol.”

When another fan asked if she noticed a mark on her face or another spot that made her consider getting checked out, Bliss confirmed that she did and that it led to her eventual diagnosis.

“There was a spot on my face yes – that had gotten worse,” Bliss said. “So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked.”

While Alexa Bliss hasn’t laid out a definitive return date to the WWE just yet, suggesting only that it’s a “short” healing time, it’s safe to say fans will be even more excited to see her return than they were before.