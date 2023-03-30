Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

The release date for the Forspoken story DLC, In Tanta We Trust, has been revealed.

Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust launches May 26th for PS5 and PC. Discover Athia’s past and the battle that drove the Tantas to madness, in this #Forspoken story DLC. pic.twitter.com/s1ALORDjnC — Forspoken (@Forspoken) March 29, 2023

Square Enix and Luminous Productions revealed this via the official Forspoken Twitter account. The story DLC for Forspoken, In Tanta We Trust, comes out on May 26, 2023, on PlayStation 5 and PC.

The story DLC follows Frey as she continues her travels in Athia. After following a mysterious voice, Frey finds herself transported back to the past, 25 years to be exact. There, she meets Tanta Cinta, who Frey must help during the Purge of the Rheddig. For those not familiar with the game’s story, the Purge of Rheddig was the battle that caused the devastation of Athia. This battle was also the one that drove the Tantas to madness, explaining just why they were like that in the base game. Frey must help Tanta Cinta in fighting back against the Rheddig forces.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The DLC will also introduce a new set of magical abilities that Frey can use in fighting back against the enemy forces. Not only that but it has been hinted the DLC will have a lot of verticality, which should encourage players to take advantage of the game’s magic parkour system.

We should receive more information about the Forspoken DLC as the release date approaches.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming In Tanta We Trust story DLC for Forspoken. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.