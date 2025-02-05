Fort Valley State University has announced the hiring of Marlon Watson as its new head football coach. Watson, who previously served as the defensive backs and special teams coach for Prairie View A&M University, succeeds Shawn Gibbs, who recently departed to lead North Carolina A&T University.

“We are excited to welcome Marlon Watson to the Wildcat family,” said FVSU President Paul Jones, Ph.D. “His depth of experience, leadership qualities, and ability to elevate student-athletes on and off the field make him an outstanding choice to lead our football program. We look forward to seeing the energy and excellence he brings to Wildcat Nation.”

Watson brings a wealth of coaching experience and a proven track record of success. Over the past two seasons, he played a vital role in leading Prairie View A&M to the 2023 SWAC Western Division Championship while improving key statistical categories such as PATs, field goals, and net punting. Watson also mentored several standout players, including All-SWAC honorees and future professional athletes.

“Thank you to President Paul Jones, Interim Athletic Director Daphnie Johnson, and the entire search committee for the opportunity to be the head football coach,” Watson said. “I am grateful and extremely honored for the opportunity to lead the Fort Valley State University football program. FVSU has a rich tradition of academic and athletic excellence. I look forward to serving our phenomenal student-athletes, partnering with our dedicated staff, and fostering a positive relationship with our passionate community to build on that legacy.”

Before his tenure at Prairie View A&M, Watson served as the defensive coordinator at Upper Iowa University in 2021, where he led a defense that earned national recognition in key categories and coached a first-team All-NSIC defensive lineman. He also spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Elizabeth City State University, significantly improving the team’s defensive performance despite challenges such as hurricanes and limited practice opportunities.

Watson’s coaching pedigree includes a stint at Alabama A&M University, where he developed top athletes such as All-SWAC linebacker Kenny Davis and recruited standout players like quarterback Aqeel Glass and running back Jordan Bentley.

A Chicago native, Watson also brings on-field experience as a former linebacker at Northern Illinois University, where he contributed to a nationally ranked program under Head Coach Joe Novak. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Northern Illinois and a master’s degree in education from Bethel University in Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Marlon Watson on board as our head football coach,” said Interim Athletic Director Daphnie Johnson. “He is an outstanding and authentic man with a strong passion for developing young men. His track record of competitive success at the collegiate levels makes me confident that he will lead our football program to new heights. We welcome his wife, Jasmine, and children, Brayden, Brianna, and Brynleigh, to the Valley.”

Watson steps into a program with strong momentum, following Shawn Gibbs’ successful three-year tenure. Gibbs posted a 22-9 record at FVSU, including a win at the 2023 Florida Beach Bowl, where the Wildcats defeated Johnson C. Smith 23-10. Under Gibbs, Fort Valley State earned a 17-6 record in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play.