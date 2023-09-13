The PGA Tour Fall Series is starting up! We will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a Fortinet Championship prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.

It seems like just yesterday when Viktor Hovland was hoisting the FedEx Cup trophy. The new season starts this weekend at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. This event will not have a lot of the top stars, but there are some very notable names taking part in the first event of the season. Max Homa took home the gold last year as he shot 16-under par, and edged out Danny Willett by one stroke.

The new season starts with a twist. It is the PGA Tour Fall Series. The fall seaso will end with the RSM Classic, but there is catch. Only the top-125 players will receive their tour card for the 2024 season. There is more to it than that, but for now, let's focus on the event at hand. Players will need to be at their best after a little bit of a break from the season. Some may have taken the whole time off, some may have kept playing. However, one thing is for sure; golfers will need to hit fairways and sink putts.

2023 Fortinet Championship odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

2023 Fortinet Championship Odds

Max Homa: +700

Sahith Theegala: +1800

Justin Thomas: +1800

Cam Davis: +2000

Stephan Jaeger: +2200

Eric Cole: +3000

Beau Hossler: +3000

J.J Spaun:

Andrew Putnam: +4000

Brendon Todd: +4500

How to watch the Fortinet Championship

TV: Golf Channel

Stream: ESPN+, Peacock

Time: 9:55 AM ET/ 6:55 AM PT

Fortinet Championship Favorite Picks

Max Homa: Homa ended the last season on fire. He finished with four straight top-10 finishes. In the FedEx Cup playoffs, Homa had two top-6 finishes, and one finish in ninth place. He was swinging it well, and it was not that long ago. He should not have much rust to shake off, and I do not expect him to miss a step, especially in an even that he has already won. Homa is pretty good on and around the greens, so he will have a good chance to finish at the top. Homa has a very good chance to finish at the top in this one.

Sahith Theegala: Theegala made it to the BMW Championship, but was not in the final cut for the top-35. However, he still had a very good season. He ended the season with three straight top-10 finishes, and he was hitting the ball pure. Theegala is best on the greens. He putts with the best of him, and that is a huge help. What he needs to do is be better on the aproaches, and off the tee. If he can hit some fairways and greens in regulation, Theegala will have a chance to win this one. Last year, he finished tied for sixth at this event.

Cam Davis: Davis had a rough go of it last season. However, that should not discourage bettors away from him. To finish the season, Davis had three top-10 finished before finishing 40th at the BMW Championship. He needs to play a lot better, but he ended the season well, and that is what matters. Davis was fantastic off the tee last season, but not good on the greens. Hopefully he took this break to work on his putting. If he did that, he will finish towards the top.

Fortinet Championship sleeper pick

Justin Thomas: Thomas is my only sleeper pick for this event. There are plenty of golfers that can win this event, byt Thomas has a reputation. He did not have a good season, nobody is arguing that. However, he is still one of the better golfers in the world. Thomas has a lot to work on in his game. He needs to drive, approach, putt, and do just about everything better. However, I will trust that he made the proper adjustments. If he can get back to the old Justin Thomas, he will finish at the top.

Final Fortinet Championship prediction and pick

As mentioned, this event can go to anybody. Is not the best event, and the top players are not playing. However, there are some very good golfers taking part. This is a great chance for some of those lower ranked golfers to showcase what they can do. When it comes to picking a winner, it is never easy in golf. For this event, I love Sahith Theegala. I think this is his year to win the event, but he has to play well.

Final Fortinet Championship prediction and pick: Sahith Theegala (+1800)