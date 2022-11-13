Published November 13, 2022

Famous YouTuber MrBeast might be collaborating with Epic Games after some events were revealed an upcoming MrBeast Burger crossover with Fortnite. MrBeast has amassed a lot of following, especially in his Youtube accounts, that anything he does always trends. MrBeast also has a Gaming channel, MrBeast Gaming, where they play or even collaborate with a lot of games. Knowing that an Epic Games giant like Fortnite collaborating with MrBeast, something big will happen.



Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is prompt to release his MrBeast Burger Feastables in the popular battle royale, with leaks supporting this rumor. Fans are already convinced that MrBeast will also have his very own Icon series skin in Fortnite, much like other Fortnite celebrities such as Ninjas.

This is not the first time MrBeast has collaborated or guested in a popular game title. He was featured in the World Championships of League of Legends 2022 in a panel, asking about his opinions on the finals and who he wants to win. A collaboration with a big game title is not that bizarre for one of the biggest influencers in Youtube.

In the Fortnite Championship Invitational 2022, fans were able to get an initial glance of a future MrBeast x Fortnite crossover, which quickly made its way to social media.



Shared by reliable leakers such HYPEX, there were new promotional materials that showcased a banner entitled with “MrBeastBurger x Fortnite.” The promotional area also included the giant MrBeast Burger as a sample.

Fortnite x MrBeast collab at the FNCS Invitational. (via @Kurgur3) pic.twitter.com/hleE2lIwCQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 12, 2022

Like we said, MrBeast Fortnite Icon Series Skin could be in the works as fans are looking for the famous Youtuber to be included as an icon in the popular battle royale. It is possible to expect MrBeast’s arrival in Fortnite, which would align him in joining the current Icon roster containing Travis Scott, Ninja, Ali-A, Bruno Mars, and Ariana Grande. For now, we will have to find out more on what the leak was for with MrBeast Burger and Fortnite. We can continue to watch the FNCS Invitational for more upcoming news in the Fortnite realm. In the meantime, let’s all enjoy in watching professional Fortnite unveil.

