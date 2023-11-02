Fortnite has announced their new season launch will be Fortnite OG. Here's everything you need to know about Chapter 4, Season 5.

Fortnite's next move forward in Chapter 4 is to take a step back. Season 5 of Chapter 4 brings back Fortnite OG. Fortnite is taking players all the way back to the beginning with Chapter One. This Season is of course, highlighted by the return of the original map from several years ago.

This incredibly brief teaser trailer is just about all Fortnite has released about the new OG season. The final trailer will be released Friday, November 3rd at 3:00 am ET. However, fans may have seen just about everything they'd hoped for in the five-second teaser shown above.

The teaser trailer shows the return of the beloved Tilted Towers to Fortnite. Tilted Towers was of course one of, if not the most populated landing spot in the early years of Fortnite. Many fans were disappointed when the city was destroyed by a volcano in 2019, and a return has been highly anticipated.

In addition to the return of Tilted Towers, Fortnite is also bringing back a few classic weapons. OG Fortnite will see the return of weapons like the pump shotgun and hand cannon. These weapons are sure to add to the nostalgic feeling that fans will have while playing. Perhaps it will even remind some of the simpler days of Fortnite.

Everything about this new season and its theme of turning back the clock is a return to (and celebration of) OG Fortnite Chapter 1 from back in 2018. There have also been leaks of the old skins making their return. Omegarok, Renegade Lynx, Spectra Knight, and Lil' Split are all skins that have been confirmed.

Questions can still be asked regarding just how much OG Fortnite will gamers have access to this season. Tilted Towers is back, but knowing Fortnite's history the game is bound to make some mid-season changes. Many leaders have suggested the map will be updated many times throughout the season. The gameplay will most likely stay the same as well. The sprinting and mantling mechanics, as well as zero build, should be set in stone.

Regardless of what is known about OG Fortnite just a day before its release, it's no secret that this may be the most anticipated chapter of Fortnite ever. Players of the game today, and from years past should be excited for two styles of gameplay to merge for a nostalgic and thrilling experience.

Fortnite OG comes to Fortnite on November 3rd.

