FORTNITE V22.30 is in for SKYWALKER WEEK!

The Force is strong with this update! Fortnite v22.30 celebrates the arrival of the Original Trio of Star Wars™ Heroes — Luke Skywalker™, Leia Organa™, and Han Solo™ — for Skywalker Week.



During Skywalker Week, players can loot Luke Skywalker’s lightsabers from A New Hope and Return of the Jedi and use them as weapons! Not only that, Darth Vader will once again return to the island along with his Stormtroopers. After defeating their battalion, you can use their signature weapon, Darth Vader’s Lightsaber or the Stormtroopers’ E-11 Blaster Rifles. Also, you can now pick up the Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo Bundles in the Item Shop available now! The Skywalker Week runs only up until November 8, 2022, at 9 AM ET so complete special quests for XP while you can! Some of the quests include using the Star Wars items and weapons available during the event.



As stated earlier, the arrival of the Original Trio of Star Wars is in for Skywalker Week. Players can purchase each bundle per character they want to be as. It’s no longer just the Imperial Stormtrooper in the Original Trilogy Set. The following Original Trilogy Outfits and accessories are now available in the Item Shop:



LUKE SKYWALKER ITEMS

Fortnite Luke Skywalker Original Trilogy Items



Luke Skywalker Outfit: Force-sensitive farmer and galactic hero.



Training Remote Back Bling: You better get on with your exercises. (Included with the Luke Skywalker Outfit.)



Slugthrower Rifle Pickaxe: Trusty rifle to have at your side while navigating the Jundland Wastes.



X-34 Landspeeder Glider: Ever since the XP-38 came out, they just aren’t in demand.







LEIA ORGANA ITEMS

Fortnite Leia Organa Original Trilogy Items



Leia Organa Outfit: Princess. Senator. Rebel. Icon.



R2-D2 Back Bling: Plucky astromech droid. (Included with the Leia Organa Outfit.)



Electrostaff Pickaxe: One of many weapons in a bounty hunter’s arsenal.







HAN SOLO ITEMS

Fortnite Han Solo Original Trilogy Items



Han Solo Outfit: Smuggler. Scoundrel. Scruffy-looking nerf herder.



Millennium Falcon Back Bling: She may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid. (Included with the Han Solo Outfit.)



Vibro-staff Pickaxe: Boba Fett™? Where?

Celebrate Skywalker Week with us starting now until November 8, 2022, at 9 AM ET.