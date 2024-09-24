Netflix is diving headfirst into the NFL waters with a planned Christmas Day doubleheader, shelling out an impressive $150 million to air two games: the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans. This ambitious venture marks a significant expansion for the streaming service as it seeks to capture the attention of sports fans during the holiday season.In a bid to create a buzzworthy broadcast, Netflix initially aimed to enlist the top-tier Fox Sports commentary duo of Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt, per the NYpost.

However, Fox rejected this proposal, leaving Netflix to pivot its strategy. Now, the streaming giant reportedly has its sights set on a different group of announcers, including Ian Eagle, Noah Eagle, Greg Olsen, and Nate Burleson. While no contracts have been finalized yet, the selection of this team reflects Netflix’s commitment to providing high-quality coverage for its audience.

Ian Eagle and Burleson, who currently work for CBS Sports, are set to announce the games produced by CBS as a third party for Netflix. The uncertainty surrounding whether NBC and Fox would allow their talents—specifically Noah Eagle and Olsen—to participate in the Netflix broadcast adds another layer of complexity. Yet, sources suggest Fox is contemplating the possibility for Olsen, who previously excelled as a top NFL analyst for the network before transitioning to the second team following Brady's monumental signing.

Brady Stays Fit and Focused on Broadcasting

While Netflix reconfigures its broadcasting team, Tom Brady remains in the public eye, maintaining his commitment to fitness and preparation for his new role as a Fox Sports commentator. The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently showcased his workout routine on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of staying in shape for color analysts. In a lighthearted caption, he acknowledged the necessity for broadcasters to be fit, even if they're not on the field.

Brady’s workout regimen includes an intense swimming routine that he has integrated this year, providing both muscle resistance and aerobic benefits. He swims a combination of 100-meter freestyle laps, fast-paced sprints, and recovery laps, demonstrating his dedication to maintaining peak physical condition. Alongside swimming, he incorporates weightlifting exercises such as weighted step-ups, heavy resistance band pushups, and box jumps, repeating this circuit multiple times to build strength and endurance.

The comments section of his posts buzzed with praise for his commitment to fitness, with some fans even playfully suggesting he should consider a return to the NFL, specifically to play for the Miami Dolphins, given his residence in Florida. Despite these entreaties, Brady has firmly stated he has no intention of coming out of retirement. Instead, he focuses on his health and upcoming broadcasting responsibilities, proving that his post-football career will be just as demanding as his time on the field.

As Netflix prepares for its debut in NFL broadcasting, all eyes will be on how it shapes the viewing experience for fans. The combination of a star-studded lineup and Brady's fitness journey keeps the excitement alive, making this Christmas Day broadcast a highly anticipated event in the sports world.