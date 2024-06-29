We are in the knockout stage of the 2024 Euros as France battles Belgium in the Round of 16 on Monday in Germany. We're here to share our Euro odds series, make a France-Belgium prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

France has made it to the knockout stage. First, it started things strongly with a 1-0 win over Austria. France then saddled down over the next two matches, playing to a scoreless draw against the Netherlands and a 1-1 tie with Poland. It has returned to the Round of 16 for the fourth straight tournament.

Belgium barely squeaked by and made it to the knockout stage. Things started badly for the Belgians as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Slovakia. But things turned around quickly with a 2-0 win over Belgium before finishing with a scoreless draw with the Ukraine. Ultimately, it will be Belgium's third straight tournament appearance in the Round of 16.

The countries have played one another 75 times since 1904. Recently, France defeated Belgium 3-2 in the Nations League in 2021. France also defeated Belgium 1-0 in the 2018 World Cup. Amazingly, it will be the first Euros meeting between the countries since 1984.

Here are the 2024 Euros odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Euros Odds: France-Belgium Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

France to Qualify: -280

Belgium to Qualify: +2220

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

France 3-Way Moneyline: -125

Belgium 3-Way Moneyline: +400

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 goals: +140

Under 2.5 goals: -172

How to Watch France vs. Belgium

Time: Noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why France Will Win

Kylian Mbappe played with a facemask after breaking his nose, and it was not easy for him. Unfortunately, it was uncomfortable and limited many of his movements. But Mbappe will still come into the knockout stage after scoring one goal over 12 shots in his return. Now, the ultimate test for him will be getting more chances.

Ousmane Dembele is the other prominent forward and will attempt to make some magic happen on the pitch. Yet, he has still not scored over six shots in this tournament.

Aurelien Tchouameni leads the midfielders and just completed 42 passes against Poland. Meanwhile, Adrien Rabiot had 37 passes, while N'golo Kante had 41. Antoine Griezmann only played 29 minutes and could still be on a minute restriction. However, he could still be a threat if he gets more time.

The defense has been stout for the French. So far, they have clamped other teams and their scoring chances. Dayot Upamecano has led the way with 26 tackles and 18 clears. Also, William Saliba has added 15 tackles and 14 clears. Jules Kounde has tallied 26 tackles and 11 clears. Lastly, Theo Hernandez has had a solid tournament with 24 tackles and eight clears. These four have done a great job helping goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who has nine saves and just one goal conceded.

France will win this match if Mbappe can generate some scoring opportunities on the pitch and kick one in the back of the net. Then, the defense must stop the best players that Belgium throws at them, including an all-time scorer who is struggling.

Why Belgium Will Win

The Euros have been a disaster for Romelu Lukaku so far. Unfortunately, he has not found the back of the net despite taking 11 shots. But Lulaku does have an assist. He wants to score a goal and will do everything possible to get past this challenging French attack. Jeremy Doku has not done much, either. Yet, he had 40 passes in the last match.

Kevin De Bruyne leads the midfielders and has leveled one goal on 10 shots. Meanwhile, his teammate Amadou Onana has been a solid passer, netting 60 passes in the last match. Youri Tielemans had 44 passes in the previous match.

But the defense has been just as stingy as ever. Jan Vertonghen leads the way with 13 tackles and 10 clears over three matches. Timothy Castagne has been elite on the back end of the field, with 18 tackles and 17 clears. Wout Faes is excellent, with 33 tackles and six clears. Significantly, these three have done a fantastic job of helping goalkeeper Koen Casteels, who has 12 saves and just one goal conceded over three matches.

Belgium will win this match if Lukaku can deliver the performance of a lifetime and give the Belgians the lead early. Then, the entire defense needs to prevent Mbappe from scoring.

Final France-Belgium Prediction & Pick

Lukaku is one of the best goal-scorers in the world and will definitely shine in this game. However, the French National Team is much better than Belgium when firing on all cylinders. We expect the sun to shine down on France and for the boys to find some great opportunities for Mbappe to get one into the back of the net. Then, the defense and Maignan will do more than enough to help France prevail in this one and advance to the quarterfinals.

Final France-Belgium Prediction & Pick: France to Qualify (-280)