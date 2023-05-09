Francia Raisa is speaking out about the cyberbullying she’s received after avoiding questions about her and Selena Gomez’s friendship. She and the “Love You Like A Love Song” singer’s friendship has been in question since Gomez said that Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry back in November. Raisa, who is also an actress and donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017, reacted to the quote by writing, “interesting.” Gomez also later clapped back at her comment, writing, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Since the November squabble, Raisa was back in the headlines when TMZ reporters ran into her asking about her current relationship with Gomez post-social media drama which the How I Met Your Father star deflected. According to Entertainment Tonight, Raisa said that the online threats have been “pretty bad.”

“I think the one that probably hurt the most was, ‘I hope someone goes up your p**** and rips out your other kidney you f***ing whore,'” Raisa said.

However, although things between Gomez and Raisa have seemingly been on thin ice, The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum does not think she is behind it. Raisa said that “in no way, shape or form does condone bullying, especially Selena.”

“She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health,” Raisa said of Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund. “… The fact that I’m now being bullied as I am, it’s messing with me mentally. To me, it’s not what anyone wants for someone. She’s literally out there saying, ‘Please stop,’ so I don’t understand others that are also being antagonized online.”

Raisa said that she is “doing my best to not listen to, to not read [comments].”

“I’m very happy. I’m living my life. I’m sending love to everyone. I understand. I’ve been a hardcore fan of people growing up myself. I totally, totally, totally get it, but it’s not nice,” she said. “I would say, not just with me, but with anyone, please stop.”