PFL founder Donn Davis reveals that Francis Ngannou will indeed fight for the PFL in 2024 and it could potentially be against Deontay Wilder

The PFL Founder, Donn Davis, has made headlines by announcing a potential blockbuster fight between Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder in 2024. The fight is expected to be a mixed-rules bout, combining elements of both boxing and MMA. This announcement has sent shockwaves through the combat sports world, sparking intense speculation and excitement among fans and pundits alike.

🚨| PFL chairman Donn Davis tells @arielhelwani that Francis Ngannou will fight in the PFL in 2024. He believes it will most likely be against Deontay Wilder in a mixed rules fight. [per The MMA Hour]#PFL #Bellator #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/H2N1f87H49 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) November 20, 2023

In an exclusive interview on The MMA Hour, Donn Davis discussed the potential matchup, expressing his enthusiasm for the prospect of a mixed-rules fight between two of the most formidable strikers in combat sports. Davis's vision for this unique event has captured the imagination of fight fans globally, as it promises to be a groundbreaking spectacle that transcends traditional boundaries between boxing and MMA.

Deontay Wilder's interest in exploring opportunities in MMA has been a topic of discussion in recent months. Wilder's openness to the idea of competing in a MMA fight further adds intrigue to the potential matchup with Ngannou. The convergence of interests between the two fighters and the PFL presents a compelling narrative that has captivated the combat sports world.

While the specifics of the ruleset for the proposed fight have yet to be confirmed, the potential for a hybrid format that incorporates elements of both boxing and MMA has generated significant buzz. The prospect of witnessing two elite strikers compete under a unique set of rules has ignited fervent discussions and debates across various platforms, underscoring the widespread interest in this potential matchup.

As the combat sports world eagerly awaits further developments regarding this groundbreaking announcement, the potential clash between Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder in a mixed-rules fight represents a bold and innovative step that could redefine the boundaries of combat sports. The convergence of boxing and MMA in a high-stakes showdown between two heavyweight titans has the potential to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on the combat sports landscape.