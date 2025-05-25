The Texas Rangers are just 25-28 overall so far in the 2025 MLB season. As a result, the team is sitting in fourth place in the American League West division, However, it is far too early to count the Rangers out, especially since star shortstop Corey Seager could return from injury soon.

Seager is currently battling a hamstring injury. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy recently provided an update on the situation, via ESPN.

“It's going well with him. So I could see him playing next weekend at home,” Bochy said of Seager's potential return. “I mean that's how well he's doing. Continue to get live BP when we get home on Monday. Could be even a little sooner, who knows? That's how good he looks.”

It goes without saying, but Bochy's update is encouraging. Will Seager actually return “next weekend”? It remains to be seen, but the Rangers manager is not ruling it out.

Corey Seager gets encouraging injury update

Seager has swung the bat well across 26 games played in 2025. He has recorded a .300/.346/.520 slash line to go along with an .866 OPS. Texas' shortstop is getting the job done with the long ball, hitting six home runs across his 107 plate appearances.

The 31-year-old has consistently been one of the best players in the sport over the years. The issue has been the Rangers star's health. Injuries have plagued him, often limiting Seager. He has not played in more than 125 games since the 2022 campaign.

Texas is obviously hopeful that Corey Seager will return as soon as possible and stay healthy moving forward. If that comes to fruition, this Rangers ball club could make some noise in the AL West standings.

The Rangers are set to play the White Sox in Chicago on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM EST as Texas looks to earn the victory.