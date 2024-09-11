The New York Mets almost got no-hit by Toronto Blue Jays hurler Bowden Francis on Wednesday, but the ninth inning provided a twist. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor put his Superman cape on, triggering a rally for his club.

Lindor smacked a leadoff homer to tie the game, via the MLB's social media.

Lindor's blast triggered a six-run frame by New York. Pete Alonso and Starling Marte followed with RBI sacrifice flies, while Francisco Alvarez capped it off with a three-run blast of his own.

The Blue Jays got one run back in the bottom of the inning but fell short 6-2. Toronto's fans didn't take kindly to the choke job, via “X,” formerly known as Twitter.

“BOOOOOOO,” @wrhiv_72 said.

“Of course,” @PhilNull remarked.

However, Mets fans celebrated Lindor's heroics.

“I would take a bullet for Lindor,” TMZ Sports' Danny King said.

“What’s left to say about Lindor!! just a huge blast for this team. Now go win it!!” WFAN's Chris McMonigle said.

Where does the comeback victory position New York in the standings?

The Mets are embroiled in a tight Wild Card race

The Mets are now 80-66 as of Wednesday evening, a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. At the same time, they continue to apply pressure on the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-64) and San Diego Padres (82-64) for the second and first seeds, respectively.

New York continues to trail the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, however. The Flushing, Queens-based club trails them by 7.5 games and is unlikely to catch them as the playoffs approach.

However, the Mets don't need to win the division. Rather, they need to focus on fending off the Braves, who could steal their playoff spot despite missing their best player in Ronald Acuna Jr. New York could use more heroics from Lindor and company as manager Carlos Mendoza vies for October baseball in his first year on the job.